Seduce Woman Being Hailed As One of the Best Seduction Programs Ever Created

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2011 -- With the recent demand for high quality dating seminars, Richard Hammond is announcing the release of “Seduce Woman,” a new dating system that provides a step-by-step framework for seducing women.



According to a recent study by ABC news, 20% of men attract and seduce 80% of women. This is disconcerting for men who have trouble with the opposite sex, but they have to admit its truth as they watch the same “jerks” pull girl after girl right under their noses.



The findings of this report dovetail into the concept of the “Alpha male,” a natural phenomenon that favors a few special men to attract and possess the majority of the women. According to Richard Hammond, these “lucky” men get the results they do because they successfully display their social dominance and strong internal beliefs through subtle communication channels such as body language, tone of voice, and mannerisms.



“Becoming the alpha male” is the basis for Seduce Woman, which unlike any other system in existence has a field-tested framework for its success. According to those who have used the system it is based on seven “power principles” for attraction. These “principles” make up the most important aspects of any pick up, from approaching all the way to closing the deal. The seven principles are Dominance, Value, Nuclear Power, Magnetic Attraction, Verbal Acrobatics, Psychic Dominance, and the principle of the White Knight. When combined they construct a seamless pick-up that limits rejection and flips all the right attraction switches at the right times.



From a student’s perspective, the concept of “principles” not only works exceptionally well but they are also easy to learn. According to Mike Grossman, who took the course in January: “I like this system because it makes so much sense. The principles are easy to remember, I can plug them into virtually any social situation, and I don’t have to ‘fake’ anything- I simply show the girl that I can lead her to where she wants to be lead. I’ve been studying pick up for years, and this is one of the best systems I have ever seen for seduction.”



The overnight success of Seduce Woman was no accident; it comes as the culmination of years of in-field research and trial and error. According to those who have used it, it’s that extra effort that has made it one of the best seduction programs ever created. To learn more about Seduce Woman, visit the website here: http://www.seducewoman.net/

