Seduction Course Being Studied by Psychologists at PPCR in New York, NY

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2011 -- It’s a rare thing when academia looks to a seduction course for help with the subtle complexities of the female mind. But that’s exactly what happened in October of 2011 when Dr. Steve Peterson of PPCR Research Facility in New York City reached out to renowned pick up artists and motivational speakers Mark Sing and Erik Amino.



Having established a name for themselves for their courses that focus on self esteem, their new course “Instant Attraction” (http://www.instantattractionvideos.com) has raised more than a few eyebrows from Academia: “Indeed the course is unlike any I have ever seen,” says research assistant Matthew Jacobs. “Though their objective is to simply attract women, they have figured out subtleties that actually warrant further study. As researchers we’re always looking for the WHY to female attraction- they are one of the few that seem to have figured that out.”



The research team met with the pair for 3 straight days at their facility in New York and came away with several theories that have yet to be substantiated with real scientific evidence. The pair is scheduled to be interviewed again in the beginning of 2012 and the project has gained the attention of some respectable names in the field of female psychology.



To learn more about Mark Sing and Erik Amino visit http://www.instantattractionvideos.com. To learn more about the Attraction Project, contact Dr. Steve Peterson at Steve.peterson@ppcr.com



About Instant Attraction Videos

Released in mid-2011, Instant Attraction videos in a comprehensive home-study course that outlines the step by step system for attracting women. Created by Mark Sing and Erik Amino the course is based on female psychology and self esteem and has been studied by several notable psychologists including Dr. Harry Reid and Dr. Steve Peterson. The course has also gained a considerable amount of media attention. To learn more please visit the website or contact Jessica Sinclair at admin@instantattractionvideos.com