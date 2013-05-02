See a Dentist Now Launches to Offer Dental Information and Advice to Low Income Users

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Good dental health is viewed as essential throughout the United States, and having bad teeth can affect both self esteem and prospects in the wider world. Despite this, it is increasingly the case that families have to defer or cancel dental treatment because they can’t afford it. See A Dentist Now is a new website that has launched to try and redress this balance by describing affordable and free dental care options so that those who don’t wish to sacrifice their dental health for lack of funds can find alternatives.



The website has been created with ease of use and freedom of information in mind, promoting services that are either free or inexpensive to use to the people who need them the most. The site offers advice on finding insurance providers for low income individuals, information on dental grants from socially responsible corporations, and promotions of freebies and discounts from dental practices across the country.



The website features a home menu and sidebar that break down the information on the site into easily accessible categories, with additional advice on everything from how to find money for dental treatment to careers in the dental profession.



A spokesperson for See A Dentist Now explained, “Access to free dental and medical clinics is in most countries part of a nationalized system of healthcare or a universal insurance policy enforced by law. One of the few drawbacks in American life is that we do not yet have this kind of provision as fully as other countries, but there are still options out there for people willing to find and use them. We help make that process easier by providing the kind of information people need but might not be aware of, in easy to understand plain English.”



About See A Dentist Now

See A Dentist Now is committed to providing only the best information to visitors regarding low cost and free dental work. The site is dedicated to helping people with low or average income to find quality dental services at more affordable prices than the higher priced dental options. They offer information for people at a variety of income levels, age brackets and geographical locations to ensure everyone gets the best deal possible. For more information please visit: http://seeadentistnow.com/