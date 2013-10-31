See Eric St John in "Bullet" at AFM on November 6 & 10

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Eric St John is Estes in Danny Trejo’s latest movie, “Bullet.” The World Premiere of “Bullet” will be at AFM on November 6 at 3pm at Broadway Cineplex 2 and November 10 at 1 pm at Broadway Cineplex 1 in Santa Monica. Bullet stars Danny Trejo (Machete, Heat, From Dusk Till Dawn), Jonathan Banks (Breaking Bad, 48 Hrs., Beverly Hills Cop) and John Savage (The Deer Hunter, Salvador, Hair). More information on the film is available on the American Film Market website at http://bit.ly/1buXp56.



“Being able to be part of a Nick Lyon-Danny Trejo film is incredibly exciting. This movie is everything an audience can want from a great movie: tough cops, ruthless villains and lots of action. This is an awesome movie and I can’t wait for everyone to get a chance to see it. ” – Eric St. John, Actor



Eric St John plays the role of Estes in “Bullet.” He is also known for his roles in “The Boarder” with Dee Wallace, “General Hospital,” “Passions” and “Afterlife.” “The Boarder” premiered earlier this month, winning awards and wowing audiences. St John was recognized for his role as Officer Sullivan. His full filmography is available at http://www.imdb.me/ericstjohn.



“I feel very fortunate. In less than one month, I am getting to see the release of ‘The Boarder’ and ‘Bullet.’ Two completely different films, both amazing, both a real opportunity for me to show folks what I can do. And there is so much more ahead for me.” - Eric St. John



About Eric St. John

Eric St. John is an American actor residing in Los Angeles. He is a graduate of The American Academy of Dramatic Arts, New York. Some of his television and film credits include “General Hospital,” “Passions,” “It's a Miracle,” “True Beauty This Night,” “Afterlife” and “The Boarder.” As a model, Eric has worked for clients including Nike, Chrysler and Men's Fitness, among dozens of others. He is a highly skilled martial artist and won the Gold medal in the Black Belt Division in Taekwondo in the Jr. Olympics. Eric is trained in Muay Thai, Taekwondo, Jeet Kune Do, and several other forms of martial arts.



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