See Eric St John in "The Boarder" at the New York Los Angeles International Film Festival

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Eric St John who played Officer Sullivan in the award-winning new film, “The Boarder,” joins the director Jolene Adams and the rest of the crew celebrating the success of their film. The film has already garnered Best Narrative Feature, Best Director, The Award of Excellence among other awards. The film will be shown as part of the NYLA International Film Festival on October 26th at 9:45pm at the Actors Company Theater (916 Formosa Avenue, Los Angeles). Tickets are available at http://nylaiff.com/LA_Tickets.html.



“We are all very proud of the amazing success. This film is a powerful story about Reactive Attachment Disorder, a real disorder that profoundly affects so many lives. The awards that we have received from the NYLA Film Festival are a huge honor for all of us that worked on the film and will help to bring awareness to this issue.” – Eric St. John, Actor



Not only has Eric St John entertained audiences with his performance in “The Boarder,” but he has been impressing TV and movie audiences for years. With TV shows and movies like “General Hospital” and “Bullet” which starred Danny Trejo, Jonathan Banks and John Savage, Eric St John consistently gives solid performances based in both extensive training and natural ability. His complete filmography is available at http://www.imdb.me/ericstjohn.



“I love what I do and have been very fortunate to work with great talent and most recently to work on The Boarder, along with great actors including Dee Wallace. This film, The Boarder, means a lot to me. It talks about an important subject that many people don’t know about.” - Eric St. John



About Eric St.John

Eric St. John is an American actor residing in Los Angeles. He is a graduate of The American Academy of Dramatic Arts, New York. Some of his television and film credits include “General Hospital,” “Passions,” “It's a Miracle,” “True Beauty This Night,” “Afterlife” and “The Boarder.” As a model, Eric has worked for clients including Nike, Chrysler and Men's Fitness, among dozens of others. He is a highly skilled martial artist and won the Gold medal in the Black Belt Division in Taekwondo in the Jr. Olympics. Eric is trained in Muay Thai, Taekwondo, Jeet Kune Do, and several other forms of martial arts. St. John studies with acting coach Bruce Glover in Los Angeles.



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