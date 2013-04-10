See Eye A: Whimsical Series of Books Help Children Understand How Their Body Works

Silver Spring, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Like most adults, Kathleen Weller and Barbara Beadles were faced with the daunting task of teaching their own children how the body works. Encountering a slew of dry and boring resources, the two sharp-penned authors decided it was time to combine their nursing and education experience; breathing literal fresh blood into a vital area of any child’s education.



Their result is truly compelling – a growing series of body-themed children’s books titled ‘See Eye A’. Fusing entertaining fiction with an abundance of real-world fact, their creation is making waves up and down the country as parents and children flock to learn something new in a fun and engaging way.



Synopses:



See Eye A: Case of the Blue Cast - He pushed off with his right foot, his left foot on the board. Joey was flying! I love this, he thought. Ready, set, here I go! Suddenly the board shot out from beneath his feet. Joey's body was airborne for only a few seconds. Thud! When Joey falls off his skateboard, he discovers a mysterious agency located in his head. Director B. R. Ains and his team of body-fixers are at the center of the action, and they are determined to help Joey solve The Case of the Blue Cast. Join Joey as he discovers how chairs on wheels, cameras that can see bones, and shiny silver poles will help him get back on his skateboard in time for the big Fourth of July show.



See Eye A – Case of the Terrible Tremors - How do you figure out what makes your throat hurt? Or what makes your body ache and shiver? You don't know? Well, that's okay, because Director B.R. Ains and the See Eye A are on the job, and you'll feel better in no time, just like Joey in The Case of the Terrible Tremors!



See Eye A – Case of the Freaky Flu - Agent Ima Notsik quickly headed for Joey's right tonsil. There was no sign of Agent Fite or Flite, but she did see his phone on the ground. Then she saw him standing up ahead with his binoculars glued to his eyes. Just as she was about to call his name, a deafening sound rumbled through the tonsil: clickety-click, clickety-click.



As one of the author’s explains, the books were written to inspire children to want to learn about the importance and care of their own bodies.



“There really isn’t too much out there for young children when it comes to bodily education. Plenty of dry material exists, but nothing that would really engage a child’s imagination by combining facts with fun fantasy,” says Beadles.



Continuing, “That’s why we got to work! There’s only three books to date but, due to their popularity, we intend to keep writing long into the future.”



Since their release, the books have garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“This series of books is fantastic. I purchased the series for a friend with three boys with an age range of 6-10. Each of the three were able to understand and comprehend each step of the process from either injury or illness through the entire healing process. The authors did a fantastic job of bringing the science down to a level that young children can understand and even get into,” said Chris, who reviewed the books on Amazon.



The 'See Eye A' series, published by Tate Publishing, is available now:



About the Authors: Both authors live in Maryland.