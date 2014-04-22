See How the ConnectBooks Mobile Apps Measure Up Against What QuickBooks Offers

Chantilly, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- The ConnectBooks mobile apps for Sage 50-US Edition, Sage 50-Canadian Edition, and the QuickBooks Mobile App are both customer-centric. But ConnectBooks also provides Inventory and Vendor information, which are essential for estimates and ordering materials.



How about showing how these mobile apps differ?

There is a tri-fold brochure that describes ConnectBooks with a matrix showing the features supported by each mobile app. Click here to view or download the PDF. It may also be accessed as an attached document to this email.



What is meant by customer-centric?

The term means that the support of the accounting information centers on customer data. And that is how it should be since customers are the source of revenue—a very important component of cash flow and the life blood of a company. The most important function of a company’s mobile app is the creation of invoices and quick delivery of these bills to the clients. The mobile apps of ConnectBooks and QuickBooks both do a good job of invoice creation. The invoice creation process of ConnectBooks is demonstrated below. Put on your earphones for 3 minutes and click on the View hyperlink.



How are the line items for the invoice created?

Line items are created by choosing from the items in your Inventory data within Sage 50. Of course, you would have items for all the materials. You should also have an item for each labor skill of your crews with appropriate costs. As shown in the video, you can change labor and material unit prices as you enter a line item and enter the labor hours or material quantity. When you touch the Post button in ConnectBooks, your Sage 50 database back in the home office is updated.



That looks easy enough, but how does the invoice get to the customer?

In order to keep the video short, so we did not show the invoice delivery. That is a simple three-step process: 1. Touch a button and a PDF is created of the invoice. 2. Choose the email address from the Customer data. 3. Touch the Send button.



What does ConnectBooks offer that is not offered by QuickBooks?

ConnectBooks offers access to Inventory and Vendor information, both of which are important to small business owners and the sales and service staff in the field. When creating estimates, knowing the stock levels are important factors. If overstocked, a materials discount may be important to being more competitive. If materials need to be re-ordered, contacting the vendor to determine availability and current costs are essential factors in pricing.



If unplanned materials are needed by field staff, the ability to contact suppliers and access to those materials is essential to productivity and meeting timelines.

The Who Owes Me shows customers with highest outstanding balances that may be induced to pay bills sooner when revenue is short. Likewise, Who I Owe lists vendors who are owed (with largest balances first) can be used to contact suppliers who may agree to a partial or delayed payment. Both may be helpful in managing cash flow.



ConnectBooks is a superior mobile app that is more beneficial to small business owners!



About IntelleApps, LLC

ConnectBooks for Sage 50-Canadian Edition and Sage 50-US Edition are products of IntelleApps, LLC. IntelleApps is a fast growing company with an exclusive focus on developing state-of-art mobile apps for the Apple iOS and Google Android platforms.



IntelleApps is located in Chantilly, VA, USA and is a Sage Development Partner. Sage Corporation is the Creator and owner of the Sage 50-Canadian Edition and Sage 50-US Edition accounting software products.