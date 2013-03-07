See Vine Launches to Offer All New Vine App Videos in Real Time

Prague, Czech Republic -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Vine is a new app launched for the iPhone that creates six second looping videos, essentially snapshots representing people’s lives in order for them to share on social media with friends and followers in a similar manner to Instagram with photos or Twitter with words. For those who want to keep up to date with Vine they can do so by visiting See Vine, a new website that collates the new additions to the Vine system every day, giving a little window on a much wider world.



The SeeVine website has a simple enough layout, designed to be user friendly from the outset, enabling individuals to quickly orientate themselves and begin using the service. The tiled home page ranks the hashtag categories by their latest updates. Clicking on a category brings the videos up in a list panel that loads them one after the other for easy perusal, listing them in batches of six, with an option to play all videos by certain tag from newest to oldest.



The site also offers trending information so visitors can see instantly what other Vine users are enjoying. All posts are published with the creator’s data beneath so if users are impressed by the videos they can find and add the individual to their Vine, thereby supporting the new discovery of creative partners.



The site also has a popular section that brings together the best Vine videos from all categories, which include videos taken using timelapse and stop motion photography and other unusual approaches to the method.



A spokesperson for the site explained, “Vine is a relatively new social media tool but as soon as we heard about it we understood its potential had extraordinary possibilities. We’ve seen it be used for documentary, artistic, commentary and comedy purposes already, and some of the best vine videos are those that have managed to use the format in unusual ways to tell stories similar to those made famous by Ten Second Films. It’s a democratizing tool that encourages creativity, and we want to do our best to support and represent the best work produced with it.”



About See Vine

See Vine is an unofficial alternative to the Vine mobile app that collates all videos uploaded to Vine every day, offering new discoveries for avid users to view and share. The site uses hashtags to categorize videos so that users can search by interest as well as by newest updates. For more information, please visit: http://seevine.com/