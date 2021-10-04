Seed Coating Market Analysis by Additive, Process, Active Ingredient, Crop Type and Region

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2021 -- The global seed coating market size is estimated to account for a value of USD 1.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2019, to reach a value of USD 3.0 billion by 2025. The growing demand for high-quality seeds, increased protection from pests and diseases, easy handling, and flowability through planters are the key factors that are projected to drive the growth of the market.



By additive type, the polymer segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market during the forecast period.

Among the additive types of seed coating, such as polymers, colorants, pellets, minerals/pumice, active ingredients, and others, the polymer segment accounted for the largest market share, followed by the pellets and colorants segments. Polymers are used on a large scale due to their functional qualities of improving the nutritive value of seeds and enhancing their appearance.



By crop type, the cereals & grains segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Depending upon the crop types, the global market is projected to remain dominated by the cereals & grains segment, followed by the oilseeds & pulses, vegetables, and flowers & ornamentals segments. The cereals & grains segment is also projected to be the fastest-growing crop type in the global market. The trend of using coated seeds is rising on a large scale in regions that witness extensive production and cultivation of cereals, grains, oilseeds & pulses, and vegetables. This has contributed to the growth of the market for the mentioned crop types.



By active ingredients, the protectants segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The active ingredients segment includes protectants, which is projected to record significant growth in the market. The increasing incidence of soilborne pests and diseases is one of the key factors that is projected to drive the growth of the market.



The increasing demand for seed coatings in the North American and European regions is projected to drive the growth of the seed coatings market.

The North American and European regions are witnessing an increasing demand for cereals, grains, oilseeds, and pulses used mainly in the food and feed industries. Favorable trade and price support systems have encouraged the import and export of cereals and oilseeds in the US. The usage of seed coatings is considered a risk-hedging technique and can be considered as a safe investment, which has led to increased sales of coated seeds in the North American market. Key manufacturers in the food processing industries for cereals & grains and oilseeds & pulses are focusing on catering to the consumer demands, which is shifting to the consumption of health-enriching food products in the North American region.



Some of the key players identified in the seed coating market include BASF SE (Germany), Bayer (Germany), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Croda International PLC (UK), Sensient Technologies (US) BrettYoung Seeds Limited (Canada), Precision Laboratories LLC (US), Germain Seed Technology, Inc (US), and Centor Oceania (Australia). Most key participants are expanding in various regions through new product launches, collaborations, and acquisitions across the globe, to gain a competitive advantage through combined synergies. Since 2017, the seed coating materials market has witnessed an increase in demand, particularly in developing countries, such as India, China, Mexico, and Brazil. They have also set up manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks across these regions.



