Seed Coating Market Worth $3.1 Billion by 2028, at a of CAGR of 8.5%

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2023 -- The global seed coating market, valued at USD 2.0 billion in 2023, is poised for remarkable growth, projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2028 with a robust CAGR of 8.5%, according to a report by MarketsandMarkets. This transformative agri-tech innovation is reshaping agriculture, offering benefits such as enhanced seed germination, seedling vigor, and augmented crop yields.



Liquid Seed Coating Takes Center Stage



Liquid seed coatings, with a diverse application spectrum spanning corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, vegetables, and flowers, are indispensable tools for modern agriculture. Notably, Croda International Plc's FS formulations are gaining traction for their concentrated nature, water-based composition, and enhanced safety during application, revolutionizing seed treatment.



Cereal and Grains Steering Market Momentum



The cereal and grains segment, highlighted by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), plays a pivotal role in the surge of seed coating adoption. The global area dedicated to cereal cultivation is on the rise, reaching 7.39 billion hectares in 2022. Innovations like Bayer's Peridiam Active 109 and Syngenta's CruiserMaxx Vibrance Cereals seed treatment are enhancing seed quality, reducing dust emissions, and ensuring operator safety.



France Leading the Way in Europe



France maintains dominance in the European seed coating market, driven by the pursuit of amplified yields and reduced reliance on chemical pesticides. Innovations like AgriCoat Protect from AgriCoat showcase the country's commitment to advancing seed-coating technology. The French government's Seed Coating Program further supports farmers with financial incentives.



Key Players Shaping the Future



Industry giants, including BASF SE, Solvay, Croda International Plc, Clariant, DSM, and Sensient Colors LLC, wield substantial influence. With robust manufacturing facilities and established distribution networks, these entities ensure the widespread presence and accessibility of seed coating products across North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific.



