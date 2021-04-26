Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- The global seed processing market size reached USD 10.10 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing use of seed processing methods in order to meet rising demand for high-quality seeds in the agriculture sector. High moisture content in seeds requires use of seed processing in order to dry seeds to obtain a safe moisture level.



The report captures the essence of the market, offering details on its different valuations, present scenario, volume consumption, revenue share over the projected period. In addition, the report largely focuses on delivering information regarding the geographical outlook of the global Seed Processing market, as well as the companies and organizations dominating the market.



Some Key Highlights In The Report



In July 2020, Bayer entered into a partnership with Prospera Technologies Inc., which is a leading company in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and data analytics specialized in machine learning. Bayer aims to develop integrated digital solutions for greenhouse vegetable growers with the help of Prospera Technologies.

The cereals & grains segment accounted for largest market share in 2020. High-quality seeds with maximum germination potential are obtained by using seed processing methods. This factor is driving the use of seed processing methods for production of cereals and grains.

Seed treatment segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Rising need to improve germination of seeds and to increase agricultural productivity and yield are key factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

Gravity separators segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the seed processing market in 2020. Unwanted crop seeds can be removed with the help of gravity separators, and this is a growing requirement among processing facilities and farmers, and is a major factor expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Key market players include Bayer Cropscience, Lanxess, BASF, Syngenta, Corteva Agriscience, Nufarm, Incotec, Clariant, CIMBRIA, and Sensient Technologies



Seed Processing Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global seed processing market on the basis of crop type, processing type, equipment, and region as follows:



Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Oilseeds & Pulses

Flowers & Ornamentals

Cereals & Grains

Vegetables

Others



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Seed Coating Material

Seed Treatment



Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Gravity Separators

Cleaners

Graders

Seed Treatment

De-stoners

Dryers

Others



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Seed Processing market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:



North America (U.S., Canada)



Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Factors influencing market remuneration:



The global Seed Processing market report includes a detailed study of the product spectrum of the market and further describes the different product types, including One-sided, Two-sided, and Others.

The report zeroes in on the overall market dynamics and presents information with regard to the producers and distributors, manufacturing cost structure, and downstream buyers.

Details pertaining to the expected growth rate, industry share, revenue accumulated, and product segmentation are depicted in this report.

The application landscape of the global Seed Processing market can be categorized into For Human, For Animals, and Others.

The study further examines the industry share and product demand of each application, coupled withthe predicted growth patterns of the various application segments.

Other vital factors, such as market concentration ratio and raw material processing rate, have also been covered under the latest study.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Seed Processing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Seed Processing Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for high quality seed for improving crop yield

4.2.2.2. Increasing need for prevention of crops from diseases

4.2.2.3. Growing demand for food due to rapidly increasing world population

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High weather risks and damage by heavy wind and rains

4.2.3.2. Strict regulations regarding genetically modified crops

4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Seed Processing Market By Crop type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Crop type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Oilseeds & pulses

5.1.2. Flowers & ornamentals

5.1.3. Cereals & grains

5.1.4. Vegetables

5.1.5. Other crop types



CONTINUED..!!



