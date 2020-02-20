Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2020 -- Seed treatment involves the use of chemicals to biologically enhance and protect the seeds. The approach is primarily used to prevent seeds and plants from soil-borne infections, blight and root rot, fungal disease, termite bunt, false smut, loose smut, and other diseases. Seed treatment offers plants the ability to combat early-season diseases and pests and their effect on crop yield.



Increasing demand for integrated pest management practices to reduce use of pesticides is expected to boost growth of the global seed treatment market over the forecast period. Crops such as oilseed rape has a high risk of infection from pests such as cabbage flea beetle. This in turn increases the demand for seed treatment. Moreover, increasing R&D in seed treatment is also expected to contribute to growth of the market. For instance, in January 2020, researchers from Key Laboratory of Bio-Pesticide Innovation and Application, China, reported effects of seed treatment with Cordyceps fumosorosea on seed germination, growth, colonization of eggplant (Solanum melongena), and growth of Bemisia tabaci (feeding on fungal colonized eggplant leaves), in the journal MDPI Insects.



Increasing population worldwide has led to high demand for food products, which is expected to aid in growth of the global seed treatment market. For instance, according to projections by Population Reference Bureau (PRB) included in the 2018 World Population Data Sheet, the world population is expected to reach 9.9 billion by 2050, up 2.3 billion or 29% from an estimated 7.6 billion people in 2018. Moreover, according to World Economic Forum, by 2050, the demand for food is expected to increase by 60% compared to 2016.



Adoption of chemicals in seed treatments has significant adverse impacts on the environment and pose a serious risk to pollinators. This has led to several restrictions on the use of chemicals seed treatments, which is expected to hinder growth of the market. For instance, in April 2018, The European Union expanded the ban of neonicotinoid pesticides, clothianidin, imidacloprid, and Thiamethoxam.



Major players in the market are focused on product approval and launch to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in January 2020, Syngenta received Environmental Protection Agency approval for Vibrance Ultra Potato seed treatment for use in potatoes in the U.S.



** Top Key Players:



Bayer AG, Nufarm Limited, BASF SE, Monsanto Company, DowDuPont Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited, Albaugh, LLC, FMC Corporation, and Lanxess AG



Key Takeaways:



- Increasing demand for integrated pest management practices to augment growth of the global seed treatment market over the forecast period

- Stringent regulatory scenario on the use of chemicals seed treatments is expected to hinder growth of the market

Market Dynamics:



Latin America is projected to hold the dominant position in global seed treatment market, followed by Asia Pacific over the forecast period. The growth of this market is driven by increasing operating cost of fertilizers. According to Province of Manitoba, operating cost of wheat crop production by fertilizer was US$ 61.23 per acre and that of wheat crop production by seed treatment was US$ 22.0 per acre in 2016.



Furthermore, African government initiatives to increase awareness about seed treatment among African farmers is fueling growth of the market. The National Agricultural Seed Council, an Agency of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development conducts seed development programs to develop a market-driven seed industry for the distribution and production of improved and high quality planting materials, which are accessible, affordable, and available to all the farmers.



Key features of the study:



