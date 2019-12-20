Seed Treatment Market Is Estimated to Grow $11.31 Billion by 2022

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2019 -- The report "Seed Treatment Market by Type, Application Technique (Coating, Dressing, Pelleting), Function (Seed Protection (Insecticides, Fungicides) and Seed Enhancement), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", The seed treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.82% from an estimated value of USD 6.76 Billion in 2017 to reach USD 11.31 Billion by 2022. The global market has been driven by the successful implementation of practices for sustainable agriculture, supportive regulations to encourage the research and production processes, and the rise in environmental concerns associated with excessive pesticide use across the globe. This has promoted the growth of the market, particularly in China, India, Australia, and Argentina.



There is a high scope of development in the application of seed treatment in controlled-release technologies. The precise targeting of pesticides applied to the seeds, coupled with the reduced amount of pesticide requirement in comparison to the foliar sprays are the major factors encouraging the adoption of this technology among a majority of the farmers.



Based on crop type, the cereals & grains segment accounted for the largest share in 2016. This is attributed to the significant rise in agri-inputs usage on crops such as corn, wheat, rice, and barley in the US, China, Japan, and European countries. However, due to the increasing industrial value of soybeans and canola, the demand for seed treatment for these crops is also expected to increase. High-value crops such as vegetables are a niche market for seed treatment; however, this market has been witnessing a steady growth owing to the growing number of products for vegetables in the market.



On the basis of type, the biological seed treatment segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. At a global level, the market for biologicals is expected to witness significant growth, which in turn offers more opportunities for the manufacturers during the forecast period. The biological seed treatment segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate owing to the increasing awareness about the harmful effects of chemical pesticides, stringent government regulations regarding their use, and the ban on chemical usage (such as neonicotinoids) on the field posed in several regions, particularly the European Union. Developments are being studied upon to incorporate controlled-release technology by clubbing polymer coatings with treated seeds.



On the basis of application technique, the seed dressing segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the seed treatment market from 2017 to 2022. This method is suitable for the uniform application of pesticides and is increasingly adopted by farmers, owing to the associated benefits. Seed pelleting accounts for a minor share in the market as it is a sophisticated method; it is mainly applied for treating vegetable seeds.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for seed treatment between 2017 and 2022. Asia Pacific is a key market for seed treatment as the region's economy is heavily dependent on agricultural outputs and the trade of agricultural commodities. Trade barriers are hence expected to cause trade scarcity, which is a serious issue for Asian trade blocs. To improve agricultural trade, there is an increased necessity to maintain the yield, and hence there has been an increasing focus on seed treatment to maximize the yield of crops such as cereals and oilseeds. Key players focus on research & development to innovate products conforming to regulations, which form the basis for the demand of seed treatment in markets such as South America and Asia Pacific.



