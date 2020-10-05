Seed Treatment Market Is Seeing Explosive Growth by Future Industry Winners: Forecast, 2020-2025

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2020 -- The global seed treatment market was valued at $4.8 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $9.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2026.



Seed treatment involves the application of biological, physical, and chemical agents during planting to improve the health of crops. It helps control soil- and seed-borne infections and diseases. In addition, it improves the yield of crops, reduces germination time, and enhances overall productivity. Seed treatment has emerged as a cost-effective crop protection solution as compared to conventional spraying, as it is more efficient and less labor intensive.



In seed treatment, only planting seeds are coated with treating agent; therefore, low amount of active ingredients is required for protection against a variety of fungal diseases and insect pests. Increase in prices of genetically modified (GM) seeds have fostered the need for crop protection to reduce the risk on investment. Furthermore, increased food requirement because of rapidly increasing global population fuels the market growth. However, short shelf life of treated seeds and conflicting government regulations restrain the growth of the global seed treatment market.



The leading vendors in Seed Treatment Market are…… BASF SE, Bayer AG, Corteva Inc., Croda International Plc, Dupont, Novo Nordisk A/S, Nufarm Limited, Sumitomo Chemical, Syngenta AG, and Tata Chemicals Ltd.



Trend Insight Report - Request PDF Sample Copy of Seed Treatment Market at https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/sample/83845



COVID-19 impact on Seed Treatment market

The seed treatment market includes major Tier I and II suppliers like BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Syngenta AG (Switzerland) and Corteva Agriscience (US). These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and RoW. The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on seed treatment market has been minimal, mainly due to transportation barriers. The impact of lockdowns or disruptions has been exempted by government for all type of agricultural activities, hence there has been no such affect of corona outbreak. Indeed, the agro-chemical companies have made double-digit profits as compared to last year, due to panic buying behaviour from farmers. Companies had sufficient inventories, hence farmers were able to buy the seed treatment products as per requirement.



Other than the above mentioned aspects, the research driven document also assesses the performance of the industry based on product service, end-use, and geography and end customer.



The relevant specialists have addressed all the possible certainties and variables in trying to identify the major factors influencing the development rate of the Seed Treatment industry which also incorporates various opportunities and gaps. The study is comprehensive yet interesting as it tackles and the growth trends of micro markets in separate categories. This report also dives into the future prospects and contribution to the Seed Treatment Market.

There are certain factors such as demand and supply, production capacity, supply chain management, distribution channel, product application and performance across different countries on which specific attention has been paid. While providing typically unknown facts about the trends and innovation driving the current and future of Seed Treatment business, the report also gives an insight into competitive development such as acquisition and mergers, joint ventures, product launches and technology advancements.



A glance through industry trends and opportunities



The researchers also search for answers on why the sales of Seed Treatment are predicted to witness an upsurge in the future. In addition trends that will strongly favor the industry during the forecast period, 2020 to 2025 would also be covered. The study would further bring to light important facts associated with lucrative growth and opportunities that lie ahead for the Seed Treatment industry.



#This Reports Includes Segmental analysis, Regional analysis, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape, Learn how to build the strategy and business case to implement Order Here@ https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/checkout/83845



On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

- Insecticide

- Fungicide

- Bio-Control

- Others



On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

- Cereals & Grains

- Oilseeds & Pulses

- Others



Region wise performance of the Seed Treatment industry

This report studies the global Seed Treatment Market status and forecast, categorizes the global Seed Treatment Market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).



Key points from TOC



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1. Bayer Cropscience Ag

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Company Snapshot

9.1.3. Financial Performance

9.1.4. Key Strategic Moves And Developments

9.1.5. Swot Analysis

9.2. Syngenta Ag

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Company Snapshot

9.2.3. Financial Performance

9.2.4. Key Strategic Moves And Developments

9.2.5. Swot Analysis

9.3. E.I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Company Snapshot

9.3.3. Financial Performance

9.3.4. Key Strategic Moves And Developments

9.3.5. Swot Analysis

9.4. Basf Se

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Company Snapshot

9.4.3. Financial Performance

9.4.4. Key Strategic Moves And Developments

9.4.5. Swot Analysis



9.5. Chemtura Corporation

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Company Snapshot

9.5.3. Financial Performance

9.5.4. Key Strategic Moves And Developments

9.5.5. Swot Analysis

9.6. Monsanto Company

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Company Snapshot

9.6.3. Financial Performance

9.6.4. Key Strategic Moves And Developments

9.6.5. Swot Analysis

9.7. Novozymes A/S

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Company Snapshot

9.7.3. Financial Performance

9.7.4. Key Strategic Moves And Developments

9.7.5. Swot Analysis

9.8. Nufarm Limited

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Company Snapshot

9.8.3. Financial Performance

9.8.4. Key Strategic Moves And Developments

9.8.5. Swot Analysis

9.9. Valent U.S.A. Corporation

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Company Snapshot

9.9.3. Financial Performance

9.9.4. Key Strategic Moves And Developments

9.9.5. Swot Analysis



Continue..



Filling in the gaps It will not be wrong to say that the Seed Treatment Market report talks about customer experience that matters to every business owner planning to leverage the strategic insights for their brand growth. The case studies included in the study further demonstrate how recent innovation, mergers or acquisitions, new launches, research and development etc. have enables prominent leaders to curb toughest issues related to production volumes, demand and supply, supply chain management and more.



Browse Full RD with TOC of This Report @ https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/83845/seed-treatment-market



This Seed Treatment Market report holds answers to some important questions like:



- What is the size of occupied by the prominent leaders for the forecast period, 2020 to 2025? What will be the share and the growth rate of the Seed Treatment Market during the forecast period?



- What are the future prospects for the Seed Treatment industry in the coming years?



- Which trends are likely to contribute to the development rate of the industry during the forecast period, 2020 to 2025?



- What are the future prospects of the Seed Treatment industry for the forecast period, 2020 to 2025?



- Which countries are expected to grow at the fastest rate?



- Which factors have attributed to an increased sale worldwide?



- What is the present status of competitive development?



About Market Growth Insight

Market Growth Insight is a one stop solution for market research reports in various business categories. We are serving 100+ clients with 10000+ diverse industry reports and our reports are developed to simplify strategic decision making, on the basis of comprehensive and in-depth significant information, established through wide ranging analysis and latest industry trends.



We are striving to provide the best customer friendly services and appropriate business information to accomplish your ideas.



Contact



Contact No- + 91 8956 049 020

Sales@marketgrowthinsight.com



Website-https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com



Follow Us:-LinkedIn | Twitter | Google+ | Facebook