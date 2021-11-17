Seed Treatment Market Size, Share & Growth Trends

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2021 -- The global seed treatment market is estimated to be valued at USD 6.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 11.3 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 12.1%. Seed treatment serves the purpose of seed disinfection, as well as disinfestation and protection based on the features and purpose of the treatment. The increase in the demand for high-efficiency seed chemicals and need to turn every seed into a viable seedling and produce high yields is driving the market.



By crop type, cereals & pulses segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the seed treatment market during the forecast period.



The trend of consuming cereals & pulses is more worldwide as it is considered as staple food inmost of the countries, and this trend is projected to continue in the coming years. According to the USDA, the Southeast Asian region has become the largest importer of wheat for the year 2018-2019, mainly from Indonesia and the Philippines, as the domestic demand is almost non-existent in these countries, making way for import. Rice consumption will also increase in the Middle East and West Africa, where rice is gaining importance as a major food staple and source of calories. The market situation for cereals has been marked by an abundance of supplies and slower growth in demand. However, the growth of this market is driven by improvement in yield and increased use in food-related applications. This, in turn, is projected to drive the market.



By type, the chemical seed treatment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



Chemical seed treatment witnesses increased preference among farmers due to its effectiveness, availability, and simpler application technique. Research shows that treating seed with one or more pesticides is the most economical way to protect them from pests and enhance seed quality. Pesticide manufacturers have been assisting in the formulation of chemical combinations for seed processors. Many key companies, such as Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), and Corteva Agriscience (US), offer broad-spectrum chemical seed treatment solutions for controlling seed and soil-borne diseases in a broad range of crops. This exponential growth in this North America region is attributed to government subsidies, increasing need to improve and protect food production, and rising awareness of seed treatment.



By application time, the pre-treated segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the seed treatment market during the forecast period.



Pre-treated seed treatment includes the application of the formulation chemically or biologically by the seed companies. Most of the key companies, such as Bayer AG (Germany) and Syngenta AG (Switzerland), treat the seeds with chemicals, such as thiram (fungicide), before selling it to farmers to protect the seeds from seed-borne and soil-borne diseases in the initial stage of their growth. Today's modern seed treatment products meet high safety and efficacy standards. The new active substances and formulations provide long lasting, broad spectrum, systemic control of diseases and insects. They are cost-effective and exhibit enhanced efficacy against various pests.



The increasing demand for various crops in the Asia Pacific regions is driving the growth of the market.



The increasing agricultural practices and requirement of high-quality agricultural produce are factors that are projected to drive the seed treatment market growth in this region. Major crops produced in Asia include rice, sugar beet, fruits & vegetables, cereals, and grains; the region consumes 90% of the global rice produced. Asian countries, such as Korea, China, Japan, and recently Vietnam, are applying more of seed protection/enhancement products for both short-term and perennial crops. Hence, the demand for seed treatment is high in the region.



Key players in this market include BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Corteva Agriscience (US), FMC Corporation (US), Adama Ltd (Israel), Croda International (UK), UPL Ltd (India) and Nufarm (Australia) and EastMan Chemicals (US). These major players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through expansions & investments, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and agreements. These companies have a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. They also have manufacturing facilities, along with strong distribution networks across these regions.



