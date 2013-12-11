Seed Treatment Market to Grow by $4,190.4 Million in 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- The report "Seed Treatment Market by Type (Chemical Non-Chemical), by Application (Fungicide, Insecticide, Bio-Control And Others) And By Crop (Cereals, Oilseeds And Others): Global Trends, Forecasts And Technical Insights Up To 2018" defines and segments the global seed treatment market with analysis and forecasting of the global revenues for both synthetic as well as bio-based seed treatments. It also identifies the driving and restraining factors for global seed treatment market with an analysis of trends, opportunities and challenges. The market is segmented and revenues are forecasted on the basis of product types, product applications and crop types across major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World (ROW).



Browse more than 184 market data tables and 60 figures spread through 457 pages and an in-depth TOC on Seed Treatment Market - Global Trends, Forecasts And Technical Insights Up To 2018.

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/seed-treatment-market-503.html



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Global Seed Treatment market stands at $ 2,287.4 MN in 2012, which is projected to grow at 10.6% CAGR over 2013-2018 and stand at $4,190.4 MN by 2018.



Presently the market is dominated by Chemical Seed Treatment techniques with 97.6% of the total market share, with chemical insecticides being the largest segment in 2012, followed by fungicides.



At present, bio-control agents hold only 2% of the global seed treatment. As awareness regarding health and environment are increasing, growers are realizing the benefits of bio-control seed treatments. Even government agencies are encouraging farmers to use bio-control seed treatments throughout the world.



A peek into the research says:

North America is the most dominating geography in the Seed Treatment market, with a 55% share of the global revenues for Seed Treatment in 2012 and is expected to grow at 10.2% CAGR till 2018. Surprisingly, second in the list is the Latin America, with a 20% share of the Global revenues.



Transgenic seeds and plants are expected to continue to dominate the market, with a demand totaling to $8.5 billion in 2014, which constitute 88% of the overall demand.



GM seed market has grown at CAGR of 26.24% for the period of 2005-2010, whereas Conventional seed market had witnessed a CAGR of 14.7%. In 2010, GM seed Held 43% of market share. This hints both the companies and producers to understand the demands and plan the distribution channels to maximize the returns on their investments.



Delving down to the country level data, our research says Argentina is going to be the fastest growing market. A parallel research on Biostimulants says that Brazil is the fastest growing market. The market for these totally relevant segments being centered on South America, hints a lot to global Agrochemical majors to reiterate their supply chains to increase efficiencies and hence margins, which lead to a cash flow for future capital investments.



North America is the largest bio-control seed treatment market with 50% share of the global bio-control Seed treatment market with US and Canada as major players.



These insights, which are only a fraction of the information provided in the report, can help a lot of companies make strategic decisions and optimize their business processes. The report would be a treasure trove to anyone in the whole value chain for forming business strategy and achieving operational excellence.



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