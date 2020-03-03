Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- The global seed treatment market is expected to expand remarkably on account of growth of the agriculture industry. Fortune Business Insights has published a report, titled "Seed Treatment Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Synthetic Chemicals, Biologicals), By Function (Seed Protection, Seed Enhancement), By Application Technique (Seed Coating, Seed Dressing, Seed Pelleting), By Stage of Seed Treatment (On-Farm, Off-Farm), By Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Crops) and Geography Forecast till 2025" offering insights into various factors driving the global market. According to the report, the global seed treatment market is estimated to exhibit a noteworthy CAGR of 12.19% during the forecast period. In the start year i.e. 2017, the global market was worth US$ 5.33 Bn whereas by the end of 2025, the global market is likely to reach US$ 13.46 Bn.



List of prominent companies that are operating in the global seed treatment market are;



- Bayer Crop Science

- Syngenta Foundation for Sustainable Agriculture

- BASF

- DowDupont

- FMC Corporation

- Arysta LifeScience

- ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Canada Ltd.

- Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co., LTD

- Incotec

- Nufarm

- Other players



Fortune Business Insights projects biological seed treatment to witness robust growth among other product types. This segment held 16.24% of the global seed treatment market in 2017 and will continue to dominate the market until 2025. The rising adoption of sustainable agricultural practices across the world is fueling demand for biological seed treatment among farmers. Consequently, biological seed treatment shows good results in different field trials.



Furthermore, this segment is likely to gain higher acceptance among crop producers. Among functions, seed enhancement is likely to remain strong as it increasingly involves usage of insecticides and fungicides. Rising focus on research and development (R&D) activities among industry stakeholders is expected to drive the seed enhancement of crop plants.



North America Emerges Dominant in Global Seed Treatment Market



Among regions, North America is likely to dominate the global seed treatment market and generate highest revenue by 2025. The escalating demand for seed treatment methods in agriculture industry is the primary reason responsible for driving the market in this region. The growing demand with regards to organic food products is estimated to help the market to grow in Europe. The seed treatment market in Asia Pacific is also projected to grow at a considerable rate on account of the growing awareness among consumers regarding the use of seed treatment chemicals. Moreover, ongoing agricultural developments is driving the seed treatment market in this region.



Segmentation for Seed Treatment Market



By Type



- Synthetic Chemicals (Fungicides, Insecticides, and others)

- Biologicals (Biopesticides, Biofertilizers, and Biostimulants)



By Function



- Seed Protection

- Seed Enhancement



By Application Technique



- Seed Coating

- Seed Dressing

- Seed Pelleting



By Stage of Seed Treatment



- On-farm

- Off-farm



By Crop Type



- Cereals

- Oilseeds

- Fruits & Vegetables

- Other Crops



By Geography



Growing Awareness Among Consumers Regarding Health to Drive the Market



"Rising need to improve the crop quality and yield is the chief factor driving the seed treatment market," said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. "In order to improve and achieve good agricultural yield, advanced seed treatment machines are required," he added. With the advent of advanced technologies, farmers are likely to adopt novel seed treatment methods, which in turn, will boost the market. Moreover, new seed treatment procedures can help in preventing soil and seed borne diseases and infections.



In addition to this, these procedures can help to reduce seed germination time, thus improving the overall productivity of crops. The demand for organic fruits and vegetables is increasingly driven by growing health awareness among consumers. Therefore, the market for seed treatment is projected to grow significantly as the production of organic food increases. Government support to to eco-friendly and economical seed treatment methods may contribute to the growth of the seed treatment market in the coming years.



Adoption of Development Strategies Will Help Companies to Expand their Global Footprint



Some major companies present in the global market for seed treatment are Syngenta, BASF, Incotec, Nufarm, Arysta LifeSciences, Bayer CropScience, Sumitomo Chemicals, and UPL. Robust R&D activities, historical formation, and strong product portfolio helped Bayer CropScience to lead the seed treatment market. These companies are planning to adopt strategies to improve their market share. Also, companies are indulging in R&D activities to develop a better understanding with regards to the use of seed treatment methods.



