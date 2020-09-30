New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2020 -- The global Seed Treatment Market is forecast to reach USD 20.78 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand from emerging markets will help the Seed Treatment Market to maintain a stable growth rate over the forecast period. The adoption of modern farming techniques will provide strength to the Seed Treatment Market and will also help in its growth over the forecasted period.



The report is further furnished with the latest market scenario pertaining to the global COVID-19 crisis. The pandemic has changed the market dynamics with disruption in the supply chain, changes in demands and trends, and economic scenario. The report analyses the initial and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the market and offers insights into prospects and remuneration outlook in a post-COVID-19 scenario.



The market is heavily consolidated owing to a large number of global, regional, and local key contenders having already established a significant footing. The key participants dominate the operations in the industry with their extensive geographical coverage and huge production facilities. Players operating in this market are in intense competition in terms of technological innovations, product development, and product pricing. To gain a competitive edge over the other competitors in the industry, the leading players are focusing more on ways to offer products at attractive prices.



Prominent players analyzed in the report are Syngenta International AG, BASF SE, Bayer CropScience AG, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions, UPL Limited, DuPont, Monsanto Company, Germains Seed Technology, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd and Nufarm Limited, among others.



The report covers the profiles of the key contenders and offers an all-inclusive analysis of their business overview, market share, market size, production and manufacturing capacity, value chain analysis, and strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, and brand promotions and product launches among others. It also covers their sales channel and distribution network, along with import/export activities, market presence, product portfolio, and other key factors to offer a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape.



Moreover, the report covers a thorough regional analysis to offer a better understanding of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, presence of prominent players, and import/export ratio.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Seed Treatment Market on the basis of type, crop type, application technique, function, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Chemical Seed Treatment (Insecticides, Fungicides, and others)

Biological Seed Treatment (Biopesticides, Biofertilizers, and others)



Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others



Application Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Seed pelleting

Seed Coating

Seed Dressing

Others



Function Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Seed Protection

Seed Enhancement



The key geographical regions analyzed in the report are:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Further key findings from the report suggest



The increasing demand in the agricultural sector for food grains and scarcity of the arable lands is driving the growth of the market. Increasing awareness among consumers regarding the environment and health have boosted the market.

The government of several countries has restricted the use of chemical pesticides and is encouraging using biological seed treatment products. They are taking initiatives to promote the benefits of biological seed treatment products and providing grants for the research and development of seed treatment products.

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period making it the fastest-growing region in the seed treatment market. In order to minimize the use of excessive pesticides, there is a significant demand for seed treatment.

The seed treatment market is adopting some wiser strategies in order to say competitive in between the growing demand for the products. Collaborations have been observed between prominent brands in order to increase their product portfolio and enter new markets. In order to hold the position of the products in the competitive market, companies are adopting effective marketing and branding strategies.



