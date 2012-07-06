SeedHost.eu Features Seedbox Hosting for All Needs and Budget Levels

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2012 -- Data storage technology becomes more advanced every year. This means that hard drives can be used to store larger and larger files. Unfortunately, transferring large files between computers isn’t always easy. It requires special servers with massive upload capabilities.



That’s where SeedHost.eu wants to help. As the world’s longest continuously running seedbox hosting provider, SeedHost.eu knows that BitTorrent is the best way to share large files online. And, using the specialized server plans offered by SeedHost.eu, users can easily share large torrent files with thousands of people over the internet.



Since seedboxes have a specialized purpose, they tend to have slightly different features than a traditional server. Many seedboxes come with special torrent plugins installed, for example, allowing the user to easily pick and choose the files they want to share. The service plans offered by SeedHost.eu also feature anywhere from 100GB to 4TB of hard drive space, which means there is enough space for files of any size.



In short, SeedHost.eu offers a wide range of plans that can fit the needs of any torrent users. A spokesperson for SeedHost.eu explained the reasoning behind this decision:



“Other seedbox hosting websites force users to choose between two or three different hosting packages. In many cases, these hosting plans compromise to meet the needs of a certain consumer, leaving other consumers feeling left out. We wanted to ensure that seedbox users of all needs and budget levels were able to get the service they needed. Our selection of plans reflects that decision.”



Indeed, SeedHost.eu has plans ranging from €7 to €170 per month. Users can choose to use a dedicated seedbox, or operate over shared connections that feature bandwidths ranging between 100Mbps and 1Gbps.



Ultimately, SeedHost.eu wants to be the best service provider in the seedbox industry. It seeks to attract users with special deals and 24/7 online customer service. For first-time seedbox users, SeedHost.eu even offers a free trial seedbox that features a 100Mbps connection speed and an unlimited number of active torrents.



For those new to the seedbox industry, SeedHost.eu is happy to answer any questions about both its plans and seedbox hosting in general. The website features a FAQ section and a live chat feature. Whether experienced in the world of seedbox hosting or researching seedbox hosting for the first time, SeedHost.eu seeks to impress users of all levels of experience.



About SeedHost.eu

SeedHost.eu is the world’s longest continuously operating seedbox hosting provider. The company offers a wide range of server solutions for those seeking to share BitTorrent files at high speeds online. For more information, please visit: http://www.seedhost.eu