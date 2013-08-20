Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Seeds Market By Type (Oilseed, Grain, Fruit & Vegetable, Turf, Forage & Other Seeds), Seed Trait (Herbicide Tolerant, Insecticide Resistant, And Other Stacked Traits) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecast To 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- This report estimates the market size of the global seeds in terms of revenue. The global seeds market is projected to reach $85,237.6 million by 2018, due to increasing worldwide demand for food at CAGR of 12.1% from 2013 to 2018. Global seeds market drivers, restraints &; challenges, winning imperatives, burning issues, and trends are discussed in detail in this report. Significant players of this market such as Monsanto (U.S.), DuPont (U.S.), Syngenta (Switzerland), Dow AgroSciences (U.S), etc. are profiled in the report
In terms of regions, the report is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). This market is segmented for key countries of these five main regions. North America is the largest seeds market. Around 81.8% revenue in North America is expected to be generated by U.S. in 2018. With Brazil leading the Latin American seed market, it is the forecasted to be the fastest growing region. China and France are the largest markets in Asia-Pacific and Europe respectively.
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The global seeds market includes oilseed crops such as soybean, sunflower, canola, cotton and grain crop such as wheat, rice, corn, and millet. Fruit & vegetable market includes tomato, lettuce, onion, pepper, carrot, melon, brassica and other seeds segment include alfalfa, turf, clover & forage. Soybean dominates the global oilseed seeds market while corn in grain seed market. Soybean and corn crops are growing at the same CAGR of 12.5% from 2013 to 2018. Tomatoes are growing at the fastest CAGR in vegetable market during the forecast period. North America is the chief producer of corn and other seeds. Latin America is the second largest producer of soybean after North America. Asia-Pacific is the leading market for rice and cotton and ROW for sorghum. The maximum production of wheat, canola, fruits & vegetables, and sunflower is found in Europe.
Seeds market is primarily driven by the consumption of seeds with traits and is gaining awareness among the farmers. Oilseed and grain seeds are key segments of the global seeds market. Seeds market is further classified as seed with various biotech traits. The seed with traits include herbicide resistance, insecticide resistance, and other staked seed. Herbicide resistant seed dominate the seed with trait market. U.S. is the largest market in terms of use of seed with trait. Insect resistant is the second most used trait to protect crop. In seed with trait market, 47.6% genetically modified seeds are used and remaining 52.4% are non-genetically modified seeds. Other stacked trait includes abiotic stress tolerance, disease resistance, modified quality pollination control systems, and others.
SEEDS MARKET REVENUE, BY GEOGRAPHY, 2011 - 2018 ($MILLION)
Seeds Market
Source: Expert Interviews, Government Publication, Company Press Release, Company Annual Report, MarketsandMarkets Analysis
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