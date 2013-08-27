Seeds Market Poise $85.2 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- According to a new market research report, “Seeds Market By Type (Oilseed, Grain, Fruit & Vegetable, Turf, Forage, & Other Seeds), Seed Trait (Herbicide Tolerant, Insecticide Resistant, & Other Stacked Traits) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecast To 2018”, the Seed Market will grow from $44,122.2 million in 2012 to $85,237.6 million by 2018 with a CAGR of 12.1% from 2013 to 2018. North America led the global market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific in terms of revenue in 2012.



Browse 157 market data tables and 22 figures spread through 383 pages and in-depth TOC on “Seeds Market By Type (Oilseed, Grain, Fruit & Vegetable, Turf, Forage, & Other Seeds), Seed Trait (Herbicide Tolerant, Insecticide Resistant, & Other Stacked Traits) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecast To 2018”.



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/seeds-market-376.html



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Seed: Global Market



Seed market is categorized into four parts: oilseed includes soybean, sunflower, cotton, canola; grain seed includes corn, wheat, rice, millet crops; fruit & vegetable includes tomato, melon, carrot, onion, pepper, lettuce; other seed include alfalfa, turf, clover & forage plants, and flower seed. Seed market is considered to be one of the most important segments of agriculture due to the rising food demand. Biotech seeds are consequently seen as those products which can improve the return on investment and to respond to consumer demands for healthier and economical agricultural products by increasing per unit seed production and per hectare production.



North America: The largest market for seed



North America generated maximum revenue in global seed market. Europe is the second largest market and Asia-Pacific stands third. U.S. drives the North American market while India and China drive the Asia-Pacific seed market. France generated maximum revenue in the European market, followed by Germany. Latin American market led by Brazil and ROW is also given a boost by the promising growth in South African countries.



Grain seed: Biggest market segment



Grain seed controls largest market share with corn as the most dominating crop in grain segment. The application of modern biotech trait seeds is driving the expansion of food production and new product development with increased nutritional values. Further insect and virus resistant seeds are developed to minimize crop losses and amplify production rate.



The report also studies various other important aspects of the market. It includes SWOT analysis, Porter’s analysis, the competitive landscape, and the patent analysis. In addition, 20 key players of this market have also been profiled with their current developments and growth strategies.



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Europe Seed Treatment Market By Type (Chemical & Non-Chemical), By Application (Fungicide, Insecticide, Bio-Control And Others) And By Crop (Cereals, Oilseeds And Others): Trends, Forecasts And Technical Insights Up To 2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/europe-seed-treatment-market-1124.html



North America Seed Treatment Market by Type (chemical & non-chemical), by Application (fungicide, insecticide, bio-control and others) and by Crop (cereals, oilseeds and others): Trends, Forecasts and Technical Insights up to 2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/north-america-seed-treatment-market-1123.html



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