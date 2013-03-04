Seegrid 2013 Supplier Predictions Profiled in the MHEDA Journal

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- The Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association, (MHEDA) is the only trade association dedicated solely to improving the proficiency of the independent material handling equipment distributor. MHEDA represents all segments of the material handling industry and offers industry specific business training and resources to help maintain and strengthen material handling companies. Over fifty years ago, the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association was established to meet the need for a national organization to help distributors conduct business more professionally, offer opportunities to learn from each other, provide information relevant to business and insure a voice for your business.



Recently, Seegrid Corp. (http://www.seegrid.com) was profiled in the MHEDA Journal, the organization’s trade publication. MHEDA includes Seegrid as a power supplier for 2013. The article profiling 2013 Supplier Forecasts, noted, Seegrid is looking for increased sales in 2013. It is due to its partnership with forklift OEM Raymond Corporation and their production of Guided by Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, as well as Seegrid’s recent introduction of its driverless 10,000lb GT 10 Tow Tractor. “Industry-sector interest from printing and packaging, grocery chains, automotive suppliers and other multi-shift, large-square foot distribution centers has generated a strong sales pipeline for Seegrid in 2013,” said Amanda Merrell, marketing manager. “The global marketplace continues to expand, and 2013 is primed for global sales for Seegrid.”



