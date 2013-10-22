Seegrid 2013 Try Before You Buy Program Drives 350% Growth Compared to Last Year

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Seegrid, the maker of flexible robotic industrial trucks, offers a Try Before You Buy program to alleviate the stress of management purchasing approval that may delay the use and cost-savings that Seegrid trucks provide. In a recent company blog, Seegrid’s Vice President of US Sales and Marketing, John Hayes noted, “The sooner upper management approves the purchase of a tow tractor, the sooner the equipment can be working on the plant floor or at the distribution center. Yet the management approval process can be stressful, slow, and take far longer than an operations manager or shift supervisor would like. This is true whether a tow tractor, forklift, or pallet truck.”



Hayes offered the advantages of the program, “Bypassing all of that stress is possible with the new Seegrid program: Try Before You Buy. A Seegrid flexible AGV tow tractor will be brought to your facility before you purchase one. Typically when buying a tow tractor purchasing, operations, and engineers do some research, make a few calls, get a few quotes, and then submit the quote for approval. There is no guarantee that once the equipment arrives that it will work properly or fit into the facility. Now Seegrid offers that guarantee.”



Hayes added “We have seen a 350% increase in Seegrid robotic industrial trucks orders year to date when compared to 2012. This extraordinary growth is proof the manufacturing sector has recovered; material handling and distribution centers are expanding quickly because the demand for our products has never been stronger.”



This is a limited offer. GT10 demonstrations must be scheduled no later than December 20, 2013. If manufacturers would like to take advantage of this opportunity they can fill out a free demo form here: http://tinyurl.com/q6lqqa5. Industrial leaders can also schedule a vehicle demonstration by contacting sales@seegrid.com or calling 877-SEEGRID and they will set up a time to come to the facility to try the GT10 automated tow tractor out before a purchase is made. This offer is only available in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500