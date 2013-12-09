Seegrid 2014 Automation Trends Profiled in AutomationMedia

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Seegrid was featured in the current issue of AutomationMedia.com as industrial trends are analyzed in the past-paced, ever-changing elements of automation impacting manufacturing, material handling, and logistics. The article titled, “Automation: Where We Have Been in 2013 and Where We Are Going in 2014,” Manufacturing journalist, TR Cutler reported, “From geographic expansion to sector diversification each of the companies profiled in AutomationMedia.com this year are experiencing dramatic and significant growth as we enter 2014. It has been both an honor and challenge as a journalist to address the past-paced, ever-changing elements of automation impacting manufacturing, material handling, and logistics. Reviewing those features provides a fascinating insight auguring trends for 2014. The growth of the companies profiled by AutomationMedia.com clearly reflects a strong new market demand.”



Industrial Truck Association President, Jeff Rufener, predicted that by 2025 fully automated and guided vehicles will account for 50% of industrial truck sales. Based in Pittsburgh, PA, Seegrid flexible automated guided vehicles (AGVs), the cutting edge robotic industry truck leader, has seen a 350% increase in sales since 2012 and an 1860% increase in lead generation. From automotive to appliances, the prognosis for Seegrid growth is extraordinary.



Cutler noted, “Industry is on the threshold of the fourth industrial revolution. Driven by the Internet, the real and virtual worlds are growing closer and closer together. Industrial production of the future will be characterized by the strong individualization of products under the conditions of highly flexible (large series) production, the extensive integration of customers and business partners in business and value-added processes, and the linking of production and high-quality services leading to so-called hybrid products. The role of automation in 2014 cannot be underestimated. The prognosis for more automation innovation is extremely positive.”



To read the entire article, go to: http://www.automationmedia.com/ARDetail.asp?ID=124.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Seegrid was recently awarded the Gold Medal Award at the WBT Innovation Marketplace 2013 competitive event. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500