Seegrid 350 Percent Sales Increase Profiled in Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- According to Pittsburgh Business Times reporter, Justine Coyne, Seegrid Corp. added a number of new hires Wednesday, but said it still is not enough to keep up with the rapid pace of growth the Pittsburgh-based manufacturer is experiencing. Amanda Merrell, director of marketing, said recently the company's workforce has grown by over 10 percent, up to 68 employees. The company is still looking to add more personnel to accommodate the growth.



John Hayes, vice president of sales and marketing said in a statement, “We have seen a 350 percent increase in Seegrid robotic industrial truck orders year to date when compared to 2012. Also known as flexible AGVs, this extraordinary growth is proof the manufacturing sector has recovered; material handling and distribution centers are expanding quickly because the demand for our products has never been stronger."



Seegrid is beginning to expand its engineering, manufacturing, and service and support, and will be looking for qualified employees to support these departments, Merrell said. She said they will be looking to fill a variety of positions, including senior software engineers and manufacturing and field service technicians.



New hires to the company include:



-Dori Kozak, marketing manager

-Derek Roberts, director of sales

-Charles Craven, Bill Edgy and Gary Ensey named regional sales managers



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About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500