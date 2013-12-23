Seegrid and 2014 Automation Distribution Trends Profiled in Imaging and Machine Vision Europe

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- The current issue of Imaging and Machine Vision Europe featured Seegrid in an article titled, “Special Delivery.” Todd Eddershaw investigated how machine vision can help automate processing packages at distribution centers. Eddershaw reported, “With the Seegrid range an operator walks the automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) through the warehouse in order to build up a visual blueprint of pre-programmed paths through the warehouse. An employee of the warehouse will then give the AGV a pallet or load to take to another part of the warehouse and chooses one of the pre-programmed paths for the robot to automatically take to the required area.”



To read the entire article, go to: http://www.imveurope.com/features/feature.php?feature_id=241.



Based in Pittsburgh, PA, Seegrid (www.seegrid.com), the cutting-edge robotic industry truck leader, has seen a 350% increase in sales of flexible AGVs since 2012 and an 1860% increase in lead generation. The prognosis for continued growth for Seegrid is exceptional, and whether developing robotic vision-guided solutions for manufacturing, warehousing or distribution centers, Seegrid is part of the reform for the materials handling industry for Europe.Seegrid and Linde Material Handling and Europe 2014



Seegrid products are the GT45 Tow Tractor and the Guided by Seegrid Linde P50 C Tow Tractor. Seegrid started a partnership with Linde Material Handling, Europe’s leading industrial truck manufacturer, bringing the concept of vision-guidance to the well-known Linde vehicle. Integrating Seegrid’s robotic technology onto Linde trucks provides choices to European manufacturers and material handling leaders to acquire a solution Guided by Seegrid.



Seegrid partnered with Linde Material Handling to provide Guided by Seegrid flexible automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the materials handling industry in Europe. Guided by Seegrid flexible AGVs utilize vision-guided technology for navigation, with no changes to the infrastructure. The innovative technology allows vehicles to be trained and deployed in a warehouse, distribution center, or manufacturing facility quickly and efficiently, eliminating non-value-added repetitive tasks. The vision system provides operators complete route flexibility, as the AGV routing can be re-programmed in a matter of minutes supporting the up-to-date needs of every facility.



“The utilization of world-class robotic technology is gaining more importance among manufacturing and material handling leaders in Europe and worldwide,” said Michael Hasco, Chief Growth Officer for Seegrid.



About Seegrid

Seegrid provides the European market with innovative and flexible automation in vision-guided AGVs. Seegrid flexible AGVs, often called robotic industrial trucks, optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity, reducing costs, and creating economic operational advantages. These benefits are possible while delivering a rapid return on investment (ROI), improving facility safety, decreasing employee injuries, and reducing equipment and product damage.



Unlike traditional AGVs, Guided by Seegrid flexible AGVs operate at a significantly lower cost per hour. Seegrid provides the materials handling industry in Europe simple, affordable, flexible AGVs, transforming industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated industrial trucks that operate without the need for wire, laser, tape or magnet. Seegrid vehicles can be installed with zero modifications to the environment or infrastructure and maintained and serviced by in-house maintenance staff. Vehicle operators use the AGVs in both automatic and manual modes.



Seegrid Corporation - Europe

www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500