Seegrid and Bastian Solutions Create Partnership Reports Material Handling News

According to the magazine, “Seegrid fills a unique demand for clients who desire partial automation and improvement in lean processes. The flexibility of the Seegrid technology is paramount for the ever-changing demands in the current distribution and manufacturing environments. With more challenging delivery requirements, shorter contract durations, increasing client demands, and increased product variation, Seegrid robotic industrial trucks prove to be the right answer for more companies.”



“Seegrid’s robotic industrial trucks provide flexible and affordable solutions to complement existing or new facilities,” shared Aaron Jones, Vice President at Bastian Solutions. “Clients who desire partial or full automation of non-valued added activities can benefit from Seegrid’s products without the limitations presented by similar technologies. Seegrid robotic trucks can also be productive on the first day of implementation and brought up to full capacity very quickly. This feature offers an outstanding ROI for business owners who need to be flexible in their operations management.”



John Hayes, National Account Manager for Seegrid, was pleased about the new partnership and noted, “Seegrid is very happy to partner with Bastian Solutions. The innovation and dedication they bring to their customers is second to none; not just material handling but to all manner of business solutions. Their list of satisfied customers reads like a ‘who’s who’ of industry. Bastian can bring to bear years of experience to companies both large and small and we are proud to have them as a partner.”



Since 1946, Modern Materials Handling has provided the most comprehensive coverage of productivity solutions for materials handling professionals in distribution, warehousing, and manufacturing. Modern Materials Handling reaches the largest and most highly qualified audience of executives, distribution center professionals, and engineers involved in buying/specifying materials handling equipment and services.



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (www.seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



