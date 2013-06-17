Seegrid and Bastian Solutions Integrator Partnership Announced in Modern Materials Handling

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Bastian Solutions, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, is an independent material handling systems integrator dedicated to helping customers improve manufacturing and logistics operations. Founded in 1952, Bastian Solutions became an innovator in the field of material handling automation, supply chain software, industrial controls, and robotics. Modern Materials Handling announced in the current June 2013 issue that Bastian Solutions, a global materials handling systems integrator will become a partner integrator with Seegrid.



“Seegrid’s robotic industrial trucks provide flexible and affordable solutions to complement existing or new facilities,” said Aaron Jones, Vice President at Bastian Solutions. John Hayes, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Seegrid, noted, “Seegrid is very happy to partner with Bastian Solutions. The innovation and dedication they bring to their customers is second to none; not just material handling but to all manner of business solutions.”



Jones added, “Bastian Solutions’ clients will appreciate the flexibility Seegrid offers and the immediate benefit to their operations. We look forward to implementing this technology to help our customers achieve their goals.”



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



