Seegrid Announced New Director of Product Development Jeff Christensen to Accommodate Rapid Growth

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Having just been awarded Manufacturer of the Year by the Pittsburgh Business Times, it is not a surprise that Seegrid is growing. To accommodate this growth in North America, Europe, and the Middle East, the company recently hired Jeff Christensen as Director of Product Development and reports to Mike Straub, Vice President of Engineering. The Director of Product Development role at Seegrid synthesizes the needs of customers and organizes and prioritizes these needs into the global product development plan.



Christensen is excited about joining the Seegrid team and said, “Innovation is hard work, but it’s also incredibly exciting and satisfying. Seegrid is poised for explosive growth, and is applying its significant technology expertise to delivering revolutionary market-oriented products. I look forward to being an advocate for our customers, and helping shape the future of materials handling. Seegrid’s flexible AGVs will lower cost while increasing safety. This is a win-win value proposition that is rare with cutting edge technology products.”



Straub was equally excited about the additional expertise, and commented, “Christensen’s leadership experience in software-based companies, an accomplished technology innovator, demonstrated business acumen, and expertise in human-computer interaction are all important skill sets required for the director of product development.



Christensen provides the most value to Seegrid primarily delivering on the product management function. In addition, I am excited about leveraging Christensen’s expertise in human-computer interaction in improving how our customers use our robots more easily.”



Christensen has been a leader in enterprise technology startup companies for nearly 20 years, always focused on understanding market needs and delivering great products to meet them. His experience as a system designer and producer spans many industries, including military, oil and gas, economic development, data-driven conservation, and national media. Christensen has worked directly with customers to understand market opportunities, design technology solutions to address them, and execute and deliver those solutions. He has spent his career applying technology to increase efficiency in work processes so people can be more productive and live better lives.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Seegrid recently received the 2013 Manufacturer of the Year award by the Pittsburgh Business Times, as well as the Gold Medal Award at the WBT Innovation Marketplace 2013 competitive event. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013.



Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500