Seegrid Announces Case Study Profiling AISIN Manufacturing Reduction in Operating Costs

AISIN was looking to deploy a process that would increase efficiency and reduce the overall cost of material handling. They needed an adaptable and flexible solution for ever-changing floor and facility layouts.



AISIN deployed Seegrid robotic industrial trucks to reduce operating costs while increasing productivity and efficiency. The results were impressive. AISIN realized increased efficiency. Robots provide a consistent flow of internal component movement as well as inventory reduction due to more frequent deliveries to the manufacturing lines. Employees plan and manage the robots more efficiently because they know when the robots will return to their area. This knowledge greatly reduces cycle time in transferring component parts from the manufacturing area to the receiving dock; it improves the transportation of finished goods from order pulling in shipping to the shipping docks.



With robots improving operational efficiency, AISIN experienced overall reduction in material handling cost. Robots enabled AISIN to move team members into more value-added jobs within the manufacturing process. Robot operators provided suggestions on how to improve the AISIN lean continuous process improvement with the use of robots.



AISIN improved safety as well. Robots deliver automotive parts reliably and in a predictable manner. With the use of robots, product and facility damage is eliminated. Removing the operator from the vehicle eliminates accidents and injuries, creating a safer work environment.



Mark Hamilton, Transportation/Logistics Specialist at AISIN USA Manufacturing Inc. reported, “They make it so easy for the operator out on the shop floor to make changes, and in an environment like ours, that is very important. The robots are user-friendly in all aspects, from training, to normal day-to-day operation of the vehicles.”



AISIN is an automotive parts manufacturing facility located in Seymour, Indiana. The plant is one million square feet and employs approximately 1,700 team members. Quality shows in strong and growing relationships with automotive manufacturers. Quality also shows in ISO 14001 and ISO/TS16949:2002 certifications and continual upgrading of design and manufacturing processes. It shows in the careful attention AISIN pays to the quality initiatives put in place by vendors and partners, ensuring quality materials arrive at manufacturing plants.



