Seegrid Announces Importance of Driverless Robotic Trucks at PACK EXPO

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- Yesterday at PACK EXPO in Chicago, Seegrid Corp. held a press conference lead by Michael M. Hasco, Chief Growth Officer. Hasco explained, “Each company in the printing and packaging industry faces its own unique challenges, but the industry overall faces similar challenges. These challenges include the need to exceed customer demands, cut costs, improve safety and reduce waste.”



Seegrid shared that compounding these challenges are rising energy and other input costs which further put pressure on profitability. Seegrid announced an important solution for the printing and packaging industry that enables companies to reduce costs and eliminate waste while improving efficiency and safety. Seegrid’s driverless robotic material handling trucks deliver low cost, simple, flexible automation to the printing and packing world.



One company in particular, American Packaging Corporation (APC), located in Columbus, WI, shared their labor cost concerns with Seegrid. APC had experienced a plant expansion and needed to move product faster and farther distances, but did not want to add labor costs to the equation. They wanted a flexible, cost-effective solution to replace manned forklift travel. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks now transport rolls or work in process from the presses to the slitters.



Just like American Packaging Corp., many other companies in the printing and packaging industry are faced with the challenge of delivering quality products in a timely manner while reducing costs and waste. Seegrid recognizes this challenge and acknowledge the industry’s use of Just-in-Time manufacturing by removing non-valued-added work such as horizontal transportation and elimination of costly down time.



Moving product quickly and safely is critical to running a successful operation. Once trained, a very rapid process, robotic industrial trucks repeat the trained route every time in an identical way. The Seegrid vision system provides maximum flexibility. A new route can be trained in a matter of minutes, allowing robot operators to change routes based upon product flow need; facilities using robots are able to keep up with the changing demands of their customers while staying ahead of the competition.



Return-on-Investment is a main decision-factor when making automation purchases. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a ROI in less than a year; A ROI for Automated Guided Vehicles can take 3 years. Seegrid’s simple automation solution is a clear choice versus the complex AGV solutions on the market.



Seegrid is aware that brand loyalty is very important. Guided by Seegrid® allows companies to purchase robotic industrial trucks from the brand of industrial vehicles they already rely on. Seegrid partnered with Raymond, Toyota to jointly engineer robotic pallet trucks and tow tractors. Raymond’s robotic pallet truck, the Courier™, will be running in the Seegrid booth at ProMat 2013 in January.



Hasco closed the press conference by acknowledging, “Automation is the one of the fastest and most sustainable ways to stay competitive, ensure quality, and improve safety. Seegrid’s simple, driverless robots are making positive impacts for printing and packaging industry leaders like American Packaging Corporation and many others.”



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (http://www.Seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by the leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages.



