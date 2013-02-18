Seegrid Announces Integrator Partnership with Harris Handling

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Seegrid, the leader in robotic industrial trucks announced an integrator agreement with Harris Handling. John Hayes, National Account Manager at Seegrid stated, “Harris Handling is comprised of veterans of the material handling industry in the Southeast US. With a proven track record, the team brings years of experience in sophisticated automated material handling systems. Few companies can offer the real-world experience and knowledge of Harris Handling, and we are happy to be a part of what we expect to be a great relationship.”



Tom Currier, Co-founder of Harris Handling noted, “Like Seegrid, Harris Handling prides itself on providing solutions to their customers that increase efficiency and operational productivity while helping customers prosper. Seegrid is an opportunity creator and we are proud to be an integrator partner. We are confident Harris Handling customers will benefit from using Seegrid’s robotic pallet trucks and tow tractors.”



The Seegrid solution is the most cost-effective way to move goods throughout clients’ manufacturing or distribution process. Seegrid robots are a user-friendly approach to automated transport while providing, ultimate flexibility.



Hayes added, “Seegrid knows the team at Harris Handling brings a deep understanding of both the automation and business needs of clients…they are a solutions provider. This kind of knowledge is important because they work with customers to find the best automation solutions that fit the business composition, not automation for the sake of automation.”



About Harris Handling

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Harris Handling is a full-service, material handling solution provider, focused on helping clients achieve maximum, effective product mobility and storage efficiency in order to increase productivity. Harris Handling offers a full range of material handling products and equipment such as robotic industrial trucks/AGVs, storage racking, mezzanines, modular space, conveyors, and consults, designs, and implements systems that create a productive, safe, and efficient work environment. With over 20 years of experience in the material handling market, Harris Handling has the service and knowledge you can trust.



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by the leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Companies in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Companies in 2013.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500