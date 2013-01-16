Seegrid Announces New Robotic Industrial Truck GWS35 Walkie Stacker at ProMat

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com), the leading manufacturer of robotic industrial trucks, will officially announce the release of the newest robotic industrial truck, the GWS35 Walkie Stacker at ProMat 2013. “Seegrid customers have been demanding the driverless walkie stacker and it has arrived,” stated John Hayes, National Account Manager for Seegrid. “Seegrid is committed to satisfying our customers’ needs while continually evolving in automation.”



The GWS35 is a 3,500 pound walkie stacker built on an off-the-shelf Class III walkie stacker chassis and equipped with Seegrid’s vision-guided autonomous navigation system. Unlike Seegrid’s GP8 single and double pallet truck, the GWS35 is a forked robot and takes palletized or racked loads from elevated positions for stacking and racking. The walkie stacker can be used in manufacturing and warehouse environments without the need for wire, laser, tape, or magnet. Ideal applications for the walkie stacker include kitting, end-of-line, staging, and replenishment.



The GWS35 is equipped with power steering, making it easy for operators to maneuver and train routes. With Seegrid’s WalkThruThenWork® technology, the GWS35 is set up in hours and routes can be quickly and easily modified to accommodate product flow changes. “Robotic industrial trucks are the most flexible automation solution available in the industry,” noted Hayes.



Seegrid will use ProMat 2013 as the perfect location to officially launch the GWS35 Walkie Stacker because the event is the premier showcase of material handling, supply chain and logistics solutions in North America. The show is designed to offer productivity solutions and information by showcasing the products and services of over 700 leading material handling and logistics providers. Seegrid is located at booth #1531 in Chicago, at McCormick Place January 21st through January 24th. Seegrid is the top vote getter for the One Minute to Connect video contest for the second year in a row and can be viewed on the ProMat home page.



Late Monday afternoon, January 21st, Seegrid sponsors the ProMat seminar titled, Fact: Robots = Jobs at 3:00pm in Theater I. Speakers for the session include Jeff Burnstein, President of the Robotic Industries Association and John Hayes, National Account Manager for Seegrid.



Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages.



