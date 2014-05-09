Seegrid Automation Solutions Showcased at CeMAT

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- This month in Hanover Germany, from May 19-23, 2014, Seegrid, maker of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and winner of a 2014 Edison Award, will be exhibiting at CeMAT, the world's leading fair for intralogistics. Dori Kozak, Seegrid’s Marketing Manager, explained in the company’s blog, that the emphasis of this year's trade show is on smart, integrated, and efficient cutting-edge autonomous systems in the value chain.



According to Kozak, CeMAT visitors to the Seegrid stand will see the innovative products including, two driverless transport automation solutions—vision-guided automated guided vehicles—the GT45 tow tractor and Guided by Seegrid P50 C model tow tractor. These unmanned automated tow tractors rapidly reduce labor and operating costs while creating a lean, safe, productive and efficient operation.



“By visiting Seegrid at Hall 27, Stand H12, visitors will have the opportunity to speak with a staff member to learn more about Seegrids' automation solutions, and the ‘Try Before You Buy’ program. Prior to any purchase, Seegrid vehicles can be demonstrated in a potential customer's facility, where the AGV is trained and operating immediately,” noted Kozak.



Another feature of CeMAT is forums to educate on trends and solutions in the industry, providing fascinating lectures and presentations by industry experts on key issues in intralogistics. CeMAT Forum In partnership with the US Material Handling Institute (MHI), select exhibitors from the MHI pavilion in Hall 27 will participate in a presentation series on intralogistics technology trends from North America. As part of the pavilion, Seegrid is one of the exhibitors participating in the forum, as Chief Administrative Officer David Heilman will speak and present on Monday, 19 May at 4:00 p.m., The Key to Risk-Free Automation: Flexible Automated Guided Vehicles.



To read the entire blog, go to: http://blog.seegrid.com/Blog/bid/384827/Seegrid-Automation-Solutions-Showcased-at-CeMAT.



Guided by Seegrid flexible AGVs utilize vision-guided technology for navigation, with no changes to the infrastructure. The innovative technology allows vehicles to be trained and deployed in a warehouse, distribution center, or manufacturing facility quickly and efficiently, eliminating non-value-added repetitive tasks. The vision system provides operators complete route flexibility, as the AGV routing can be re-programmed in a matter of minutes supporting the up-to-date needs of every facility.



About Seegrid

Based in Pittsburgh, PA, Seegrid (http://www.seegrid.com), the prognosis for continued growth for Seegrid is exceptional, and whether developing robotic vision-guided solutions for manufacturing, warehousing or distribution centers, Seegrid is part of the reform for the materials handling industry for Europe. Seegrid is a winner of the 2014 Edison Award in the Applied Technology category and Industrial Productivity sub-category. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation - Europe

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500