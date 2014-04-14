Seegrid CEO Anthony Horbal Drives European Expansion Footprint into CeMAT

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- Seegrid Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Horbal, is taking his proven track record in business and expanding the global footprint of Seegrid’s award-winning technology in its flexible automated guided vehicle (AGV), otherwise known as robotic industrial truck, into Europe at CeMAT 2014. Seegrid is exhibiting at CeMat 2014 to meet global demand of robotic industrial trucks. Seegrid will be exhibiting at Hall 27, Booth H12. CeMAT 2014 runs from May 19 to May 23, 2014, in Hannover, Germany.



Horbal is clearly excited about the dramatic growth overseas, noting, “This is an exciting time for Seegrid and European manufacturers. The company is actively establishing dealer relationships and recognizes the need to work globally to satisfy the needs of customers. The European market is a prime candidate for our flexible AGVs to address high labor rates, sophistication with robotic technology, and forward thinking initiatives to increase productivity and move goods more efficiently.”



Seegrid’s announcement of expansion into the European Union comes after extensive review and testing, the flexible vision guided tow tractor is fully compliant with all the requirements for CE marking, the machinery directive, and health and safety regulations for use in industrial applications.



CeMAT intralogistics trade fair will feature a significant increase in the number of exhibitors from abroad. The fair is expected to attract more than 1,000 exhibitors from 40 nations and occupy more than 1,291,600 square feet of exhibition space. The fair is expected to attract more than 1,000 exhibitors from 40 nations and occupy more than 1,291,600 square feet of exhibition space.



About Seegrid

Guided by Seegrid flexible AGVs utilize vision-guided technology for navigation, with no changes to the infrastructure. The innovative technology allows vehicles to be trained and deployed in a warehouse, distribution center, or manufacturing facility quickly and efficiently, eliminating non-value-added repetitive tasks. The vision system provides operators complete route flexibility, as the AGV routing can be re-programmed in a matter of minutes supporting the up-to-date needs of every facility.



Based in Pittsburgh, PA, Seegrid (www.seegrid.com), the prognosis for continued growth for Seegrid is exceptional, and whether developing robotic vision-guided solutions for manufacturing, warehousing or distribution centers, Seegrid is part of the reform for the materials handling industry for Europe. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation - Europe

www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500