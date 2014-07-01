Seegrid Connection with Topco Featured in Forkliftaction

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Seegrid Corporation, maker of automated guided vehicles (AGVs), was featured in Forkliftaction.com. The robotic vision-guided automated guided vehicle (AGV) producer is linking with supermarket co-operative Topco Associates LLC.



"This new strategic partnership will provide Topco members, who are supermarket retailers, food wholesalers and foodservice companies, with an innovative, vision-guided, flexible AGV solution that will immediately deliver cost reductions and create a competitive advantage," says Anthony Horbal, chief executive officer of Seegrid in Pittsburgh.



Topco Associates of Elk Grove Village, Illinois has more than 50 member-owners that collectively represent more than USD120 billion in sales and thousands of stores. Topco provides member-owners with procurement, quality assurance, packaging and other services and distributes all of its earnings back to member-owners based on level of participation.



Forkliftaction.com is the world’s most extensive online news service and business center for materials handling. The media company offers news, business resources, and interactive meeting places for forklift owners, operators, fleet managers, dealers, and manufacturers. Established in 2000 the internet portal has a large dedicated audience of focused business people.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (www.seegrid.com) is the global leader of robotic vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs). Seegrid AGVs are revolutionizing the movement of materials handling in manufacturing and distribution environments with simplicity, flexibility, and affordability. Robotic pallet trucks, tow tractors, and walkie stackers optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing labor and operating costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Seegrid AGVs improve workplace safety, reduce equipment and product damage, and deliver a rapid return on investment. The company’s state-of-the-art navigation technology requires no infrastructure for navigation—no wires, lasers, tapes, or magnets.



Guided by Seegrid partnerships with leading global industrial truck manufacturers provide businesses with a choice when selecting a brand of robotic vision-guided AGVs. Seegrid and Guided by Seegrid products are available in North America and Europe.



In addition to the 2014 Edison Award, Seegrid was named Manufacturer of the Year and the Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Follow on Twitter @Seegrid.



