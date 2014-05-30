Seegrid COO Mitchell Weiss Examines AGV International Safety Standards

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Mitchell Weiss, Seegrid Chief Operating Officer attended CeMAT in Hanover Germany last week. CeMAT is the largest materials handling show in Europe and bills itself as the “World’s leading intralogistics fair.” Weiss noted, “It would be sufficient to say that I have never seen so many varieties of forklift trucks. A few months ago we were at MODEX, the biggest logistics show in the USA, and in between I have been at standards and industry meetings. One of the topics on which I have been spending a lot of time is vehicle safety and safety standards.”



Weiss highlighted many issues with forklift safety in a previous blog. Most of those issues are with the operators and their actions. “AGVs like Seegrid’s GP8 and GT10 are built to meet international safety standards. In the USA the primary standard is ANSI B56.5 (Safety Standard for Driverless, Automatic Guided Industrial Vehicles and Automated Functions of Manned Industrial Vehicles) and in Europe it is EN 1525. There are many machinery safety regulations that we meet. There are general standards for the assessment and reduction of risks due to machinery and in the workplace. There are also specific standards for different types of machinery. The general standards define a process for identifying hazards, assessing the potential for damage or injury, and finally how to mitigate the risks.”



To read the entire blog, go to: http://bit.ly/1ojwkfc.



About Seegrid

Guided by Seegrid flexible AGVs utilize vision-guided technology for navigation, with no changes to the infrastructure. The innovative technology allows vehicles to be trained and deployed in a warehouse, distribution center, or manufacturing facility quickly and efficiently, eliminating non-value-added repetitive tasks. The vision system provides operators complete route flexibility, as the AGV routing can be re-programmed in a matter of minutes supporting the up-to-date needs of every facility.



Based in Pittsburgh, PA, Seegrid (www.seegrid.com), the prognosis for continued growth for Seegrid is exceptional, and whether developing robotic vision-guided solutions for manufacturing, warehousing or distribution centers, Seegrid is part of the reform for the materials handling industry for Europe. Seegrid is a winner of the 2014 Edison Award in the Applied Technology category and Industrial Productivity sub-category. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation-Europe

www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500