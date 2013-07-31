Seegrid COO Weiss Key Panelist on Congressional Robotics Committee

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Seegrid’s Chief Operating Officer, Mitchell Weiss, spoke last week at the Congressional Robotics Caucus Advisory Committee. He discussed ways to harness robotic technology for job creation. The overall goal of the event was to make the case that robots are not a threat, according to Weiss, one of four robotics industry leaders selected as panelists.



Weiss had a favorable overall impression of the meeting. “We got some direct, important questions. It’s pretty clear that people are looking at robots for the obvious things, the defense applications and the manufacturing applications, but I don’t think they have an understanding of where the technology is taking us.”



Presentations focused on the impact of robots on manufacturing and service jobs. The discussion included a detailed look at the economics of manufacturing, how robots reduce the impact of costs in areas where the U.S. is less competitive (such as taxes and cost of capital), how robots help the U.S. compete internationally and reshore jobs. It also looked at jobs and industries that could not exist without robots.



The Advisory Committee of the Congressional Robotics Caucus was formed to increase general awareness of challenges and issues among members of Congress and policy analysts; as well as educate members of Congress and congressional staff on current and future research and development, and utilization initiatives. The Caucus serves as a forum where robotics-related policy issues can be exchanged, debated and discussed by members of Congress and ensure that our nation remains globally competitive as the robotics industry expands and further affects the way we live our lives. All the presentation materials are available now at the Congressional Robotics Caucus Advisory Committee website.



Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. Seegrid's exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid's technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems.



