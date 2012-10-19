Seegrid Demonstrates Lower Labor Costs for American Packaging at PACK EXPO

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- American Packaging Corp. (APC), recently expanded its facility in Columbus, WI. With this expansion, company executives recognized they either needed to add labor or automate. There was a need to safely transport printed materials across the 100,000 square foot expansion and adding labor was just not an option. Instead, APC added Seegrid’s Robotic Industrial Trucks and reassigned the labor needed to transport the product to more value-added functions.



Seegrid Corporation will share an Innovation Stage Presentation on Monday October 29th at 2:30 pm in the Grand Concourse at PACK EXPO International. The presentation will explain how Seegrid Robots help businesses grow without adding labor. Jon Smick, Finishing Manager at American Packaging Corp, will be the main speaker with John Hayes, National Accounts Manager at American Packaging Corp, will speak briefly about Seegrid.



Seegrid’s booth #6143 is at located at North Lower Level in Chicago at McCormick Place. PACK EXPO International 2012 takes place on October 28-31, 2012. It brings together more than 46,000 buyers from all over the globe and 1,800-plus leading suppliers, showcasing state-of-the art materials, machinery and methods for packaging and processing in every market. Far and away the industry's premier event, PACK EXPO International comprises more than 1.1 million square feet of exhibit space.

PACK EXPO International features designated areas where buyers can find solutions aimed directly at the particular needs of every industry.

About Seegrid Corp.

Pittsburgh-based Seegrid Corp. (www.seegrid.com), is the leading Robotic Industrial Truck manufacturer worldwide; industrial robots are creating more jobs in warehousing and manufacturing facilities. The company has recognized the economic change in manufacturing. There is a strong increased demand for driverless industrial robots to transport goods horizontally without wire, tape, laser or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGVs) systems. These industrial robots are manufactured in America and support American manufacturing and warehousing companies— keeping America at the forefront of innovation and technology.



