Seegrid Demos Robotic Industrial Trucks AKA Flexible AGVs at Michigan Material Handling Expo This Week

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Seegrid, maker of flexible robotic automated guided vehicles (AGVs), will be a significant partof the Second Annual Material Handling Solution Expo held on October 10th. More than 150 attendees will learn how distribution centers can become more effective. Trilogiq USA, the host of the Expo, based in Livonia, Michigan, develops new methods and applications for manufacturing companies. Trilogiq USA is hosting Seegrid at this important conference, which will also include demonstrations of Seegrid’s flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) as well as Trilogiq USA’s Automated Guided Carts, Designing Solutions with Google SketchUp, and CNC machine solutions.



John Hayes, Vice President of US Sales and Marketing for Seegrid, is delighted to participate in this event noting that robotic industrial trucks offer a flexible, cost effective solution for the automated movement of products. Manufacturing facilities and warehouses operating Seegrid robots experience reduced labor costs, increased safety, reduced product damage, and improved productivity and efficiency.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500