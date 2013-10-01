Seegrid Discusses Benefits of Flexible AGVs Profiled in AZoRobotics.com

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- AZoRobotics.com recently featured Amanda Merrell, Seegrid’s Marketing Director, interview with Trilogiq USA’s Marketing Coordinator, Sarah Cunningham. The interview was recently posted on Seegrid’s website. Merrell discussed why flexible AGVs benefit the automotive industry and how they solve the day-to-day challenges. Trilogiq USA is hosting the second annual Solution Expo on October 10th. A live demonstration of Seegrid's automated GT10 tow tractor will take place at the Expo at Trilogiq USA’s American Headquarters in Livonia, Michigan.



According to Cunningham, “The biggest challenges that automotive companies are experiencing is labor costs. Automation can alleviate these challenges. Manually driven fork trucks and/or tuggers are primarily non-value-added activities for personnel that can be better supported with AGVs. There is also a space savings. AGVs can work with greater accuracy within a confined space to support automatic tote transfer and other tolerance sensitive "cart to flow" related activities. Lastly, there is improved safety. AGVs are proven to reduce the potential for injuries and support a safer environment.” .



Cunningham discussed the 5 biggest benefits flexible AGVs provide to the automotive industry with Merrill. They include



- More accurate inventory planning within each station is assisted by implementing dedicated routes

- The reliability of an AGV will support accurate planning and reduce bottlenecks throughout the production process.

- Ability to adapt more complex line-side delivery solutions

- AGV delivery options offer the flexibility required for continuous improvement within each process.

- Provide a safer and more predictable work environment.



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About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500