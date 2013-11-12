Seegrid Do More with Less Video Demonstrates AGVs Increase Productivity

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- The effectiveness and efficiency of the supply chain is what controls many businesses. With the deployment of Seegrid flexible automated guided vehicles (AGVs), the robotic industrial trucks keep up with ever changing business needs, demand for leaner budgets, and the increase for customer demands.



The logistics business leaders of today found that the most effective ways to optimize operation and extend workforce productivity is by reducing reliance on man-travel which increases bottom-line performance.



Leon Cleveland, a warehouse worker for OK Grocery noted, “Working with the robots is a new experience for me. I make sure everyone is trained. I make sure all the robots are trained as well. The robots do what I tell them to do.”



The video demonstrates how flexible AGVs deliver:

- Improved productivity through efficient unmanned transportation of goods

- Reduction in labor, facility, and equipment costs

- Fewer employee injuries and product and facility damage



Additionally, flexible AGVs enhance operational safety by eliminating the causes of forklift safety incidents, and by providing others in the facility with the confidence that the vehicles will operate rationally, predictably, and most of all safely.



To view the video, go to: http://tinyurl.com/n4o6grx.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Seegrid was recently awarded the Gold Medal Award at the WBT Innovation Marketplace 2013 competitive event. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500