Seegrid Driverless Forklifts Profiled in DC Velocity Webcast

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- Seegrid was featured in a DC Velocity webcast. The topic of the webcast was…“Driverless” forklifts: efficiency booster or gimmick? This webcast discussed the benefits of using vision-guided robots over AGVs. The link to view this video cast is: http://www.dcvelocity.com/videocasts/?videocast_id=31



This webcast provides an overview of the market solutions for "driverless" robotic forklifts and how this technology is unfolding for distribution operations involving full-case picking applications. Marc Wulfraat, President of MWPVL International, a supply chain and logistics consulting firm, discusses how this technology works, when the technology makes economic sense, and whether these vehicles live up to the hype. DC Velocity is a business information vehicle speaking to the specific informational needs of distribution center managers and executives.



In a new white paper, just issued by Seegrid Corp., the company takes an in-depth examination determining the truth about robotics. Real world applications, pros and cons are carefully explored in this in-depth analysis. Separating fact from fiction is not easy. To read the entire comprehensive white paper, go to: http://www.seegrid.com/whitepaper.



About Seegrid Corp.

Pittsburgh-based Seegrid Corp. (http://www.seegrid.com) is the leading in Robotic Industrial Truck manufacturer worldwide; industrial robots are creating more jobs in warehousing and manufacturing facilities. The company has recognized the economic change in manufacturing. There is a strong increased demand for driverless industrial robots to transport goods horizontally without wire, tape, laser or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGVs) systems. These industrial robots are manufactured in America and support American manufacturing and warehousing companies— keeping America at the forefront of innovation and technology.



