Seegrid European Executive Explains AGV Advanced Intelligent Towing Automation at CeMAT Europe

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Seegrid, maker of automated guided vehicles for the material handling and distribution industry, will be exhibiting at CeMAT in Hanover Germany on May 19-23, 2014. Peter Bak, European Representative for Seegrid, explained that CeMAT, is the world's leading fair for Intralogistics, a progressive term describing a division consisting of lifting equipment, forklift truck and warehouse technology producers, software developers and even complete system providers. Bak noted, “Seegrid fits right into the category, as they are a cutting-edge technology company producing intelligent towing automation solutions for manufacturers as well as distribution facilities.” Seegrid will be exhibiting at Hall 27, Booth H12.



Bak described Seegrid’s AGVs as an advanced intelligent solution, “Seegrid vision-guided AGVs use 3D images to navigate trained routes, which eliminate expensive engineered installations. In addition, these AGVs are flexible because operators can add and retrain new routes quickly and easily as needed. Seegrid vision-guided AGVs integrate safely into the facility, maneuvering alongside workers and other AGV systems, with no facility or product damage, and causing no injury to personnel. Lastly, Seegrid’s vision-guided AGVs are an efficient solution because they are reliable and operate consistently every time.”



Seegrid is the first and only manufacturer of vision guided automated guided vehicles, and is now providing the GT 45 tow tractor and Guided by Seegrid P50 C tow tractor to the European market.



Guided by Seegrid flexible AGVs utilize vision-guided technology for navigation, with no changes to the infrastructure. The innovative technology allows vehicles to be trained and deployed in a warehouse, distribution center, or manufacturing facility quickly and efficiently, eliminating non-value-added repetitive tasks. The vision system provides operators complete route flexibility, as the AGV routing can be re-programmed in a matter of minutes supporting the up-to-date needs of every facility.



About Seegrid

Based in Pittsburgh, PA, Seegrid (http://www.seegrid.com), the prognosis for continued growth for Seegrid is exceptional, and whether developing robotic vision-guided solutions for manufacturing, warehousing or distribution centers, Seegrid is part of the reform for the materials handling industry for Europe. Seegrid is a Finalist for the 2014 Edison Award in the Applied Technology category and Industrial Productivity sub-category. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation - Europe

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500