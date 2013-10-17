Seegrid Examines Efficiency and Safety with Robotic Industrial Trucks

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Seegrid, maker of flexible automated guided vehicles (AGVs) was recently profiled in Robotics Tomorrow, an eMagazine for the robotics industry. The article titled, “Impacts of Robotics on Employment, Quality, Safety, Productivity, and Efficiency,” examines salient topics in the manufacturing industry such as scenario planning as robots shift into the job market, the role of manufacturing optimism, how robots actually create more jobs, as well as how robots reduce injuries in the stressed workforce, and how robotics solve the challenges of increasing demands on the workforce.



Additionally, the whitepaper addresses important topics including the reduction of estimated cost of occupational injuries and illnesses therefore affecting the company's profitability worksheet, how manufacturing companies can eliminate waste and measurement with a Robotic Industrial Solutions, and the advantages of a Seegrid flexible robotic industrial truck versus a traditional AGV.



Robots are set up in hours, not weeks or months. AGVs require months, even years, of planning for implementation and installation. AGVs necessitate extensive IT integration, whereas RITs do not. Any capital equipment purchase boils down to the assumption of risk. The long-term, big-ticket price tag of automated guided vehicles is simply not worth the risk when functionality can be achieved with robotic industrial trucks without risk.



To read the entire Robotics Tomorrow article, go to: http://roboticstomorrow.com/emagazine/2013/10/impacts-of-robotics-on-employment-safety-quality-productivity-and-efficiency/1907.



RoboticsTomorrow.com is an eMagazine covering news, articles and interviews looking at the trends and breakthroughs in the Robotics industry. The magazine emphasizes the state of the art and on-the horizon-technologies that have strong prospects for commercialization. Their primary target audience is system integrators, designers and engineers, manufacturers, and educators and researchers.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500