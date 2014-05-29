Seegrid Executive Explores How to Solve the Biggest Problems with Forklift Safety

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Mitchell Weiss, Seegrid Chief Operating Officer, explored forklift safety in the current issue of the company blog. Seegrid’s automated guided vehicles (AGVs) are built to meet international safety standards. Weiss highlights, “There are general standards for the assessment and reduction of risks due to machinery and in the workplace. There are also specific standards for different types of machinery. The general standards define a process for identifying hazards, assessing the potential for damage or injury, and finally how to mitigate the risks.”



According to Weiss, Seegrid AGVs have a failsafe, non-contact system for sensing personnel in the path of the vehicle, as well as a “wrap around” sensing system that detects obstacles from floor level to the height of the vehicle. This system is independent of the vehicle navigation and guidance system, and is guaranteed to stop the vehicle before it contacts personnel. If the system fails, for any reason, the vehicle shuts down and cannot be used.



Weiss noted, “Understanding the standards and applying them diligently, identifying and mitigating the hazards, and reducing the risks, ensures a safe and productive working environment. It is worth being familiar with the safety regulations and standards, and understanding how to apply them, because following them almost guarantees the safety of the workplace. Some of the standards must be purchased from publishers, but luckily, the lift truck safety standards are available for free from the Industrial Truck Safety Development Foundation.”



To read the entire blog, go to: http://bit.ly/1ojwkfc.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Recently named Manufacturer of the Year, In addition to the 2014 Edison Award, Seegrid was also recently named Manufacturer of the Year. Seegrid was named to the Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Based in Pittsburgh, PA, the company is quickly expanding its global presence. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation-USA

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500