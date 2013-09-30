Seegrid Executive John Hayes Talks Savings with Leasing AGVs

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- John Hayes, Seegrid’s Vice President of US Sales and Marketing, highlighted the increasing trend in leasing flexible AGVs in a recent video. Hayes discussed the shocking savings when manufacturers consider leasing a Seegrid AGV (Automated Guided Vehicle).



Hayes noted, “The simple hurdle is the labor savings for one piece of equipment. If I could reallocate that labor cost somewhere else in the facility, I could then capitalize that cost. For Seegrid, the hurdle rate is less than one year. We see more leasing because the numbers are shocking. The great story for Seegrid is we meet the hurdle and we blow away the leasing rate calculation. So it is an amazing piece of equipment that is remarkably inexpensive.”



Additionally, Seegrid has no installation costs so there are no 'soft costs' to be pre-paid before the lease is signed. Customers do not pay for the flexible AGVs to be installed into their facility because the simple navigational technology does not require engineering or integration. Seegrid simply walks or drives the flexible AGV through the desired routes, and within hours, the vehicles are up and running.



“We have included the lease rates on our vehicles in our product catalog along with pricing. Return on investment is by far the most important factor because someone still has to approve a project and 9 times out of 10 approves based upon total system cost,” commented Hayes.



To view the video, go to: http://www.seegrid.com/leasing_flexible_agvs.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500