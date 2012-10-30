Seegrid Expands Robotic Industrial Truck Line with GT10 Tow Tractor

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- Seegrid Corp., the leading manufacturer of robotic industrial trucks, announced the expansion of its product line with the introduction of the GT10 tow tractor.



Seegrid’s driverless GT10 tow tractor automates the movement of flatbed cars, trains, or carts and transports loads up to 10,000 lbs. safely and reliably. The GT10 tow tractor navigates throughout a warehouse or manufacturing facility using vision-guided technology; no tape, wire, laser, or magnet is used during transportation.



The GT10 can be installed in hours with Seegrid’s RideThruThenWork technology. Simply attach the desired load to the robot, input the route on the keypad, and the robot transports its load quickly and efficiently.



David Noble, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, stated, “No extensive IT work or facility downtime is needed to accommodate route modifications. Operators simply ride the GT10 through the desired route while the Seegrid vision-guided system takes 360º images of the surroundings, building a stored 3D map for route navigation. Once the route has been trained, the GT10 robotic industrial truck executes the route the same way every time. The operator has the option to train up to 15 miles of routes that can be easily changed throughout the day.”



The GT10 travels up to 2.4mph carrying a full load and meets ANSI/TISDF Standards. Seegrid’s robotic industrial trucks provide consistent and safe behavior, are simple to operate, allow for flexible route options, enable workers to focus on more value-added tasks, and offer a ROI within a year.



“The GT10 is in stock, ready to ship, and installs immediately. Companies choosing to lease the GT10 tow tractor recognize cost savings from the minute robots start moving product throughout the facility; positive cash flow is experienced day one,” noted Noble.



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by the leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Seegrid will be exhibiting at booth 1531 during ProMat2013 January 21st -24th. Seegrid invites readers (http://www.seegrid.com/whitepaper) to download the free white paper, The Truth About Robotics.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500