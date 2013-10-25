Seegrid Expands Sales and Marketing Department to Support Flexible AGV Rapid Growth

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Seegrid is growing. To accommodate this growth the company has been quickly adding exceptional new staff members. Dori Kozak has been named marketing manager and will report to Director of Marketing, Amanda Merrell. Derek Roberts was named Director of Sales and reports to John Hayes, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, North America.



Hayes explained why the dramatic staff increases are necessary noting, “We have seen a 350% increase in Seegrid robotic industrial truck orders year to date when compared to 2012. Also known as flexible AGVs, this extraordinary growth is proof the manufacturing sector has recovered; material handling and distribution centers are expanding quickly because the demand for our products has never been stronger. We are adding talented and experienced staff to ensure the quality and customer care continues to be a hallmark of our company, our brand, and our reputation.”



Charles Craven, Bill Edgy, and Gary Ensey have been named regional sales managers and will report to Derek Roberts. The growth at Seegrid is expected to continue at this rapid pace. One of the elements for the Seegrid growth model is the “Try before you buy program.” The program allows potential customers to see how the Seegrid technology operates in their plants and distribution centers or warehouses, assuring that it is the right product every time. Seegrid has eliminated the guess work in selecting an AGV.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500