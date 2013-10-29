Seegrid Explains Concept of Risk Free Automation

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Seegrid Vice President of US Sales and Marketing, John Hayes discussed the three tenets for risk-free automation on the company’s website. Seegrid, maker of flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs), began the promise of risk-free automation about two years ago.



Hayes commented, “When I arrived at Seegrid the Director of Sales and the Director of Marketing met with me to explain our simple three tenets. It quickly became clear that this approach was revolutionary as the equipment and the company was built around a simple message: Risk Free Automation.”



The first key to risk-free automation is the price is in the catalog. Seegrid’s product catalog includes pallet trucks, tow tractors, automated guided vehicles, AGVs, robotic industrial trucks. All prices are listed without any hidden costs.



Secondly, Seegrid offers one year parts and labor warranty. Manufacturing leaders have peace of mind knowing there is not an unknown surprise costs.



Lastly, Seegrid will demonstrate the automated guided vehicle at the manufacturing or distribution facility. Due to the guidance technology and the simplicity of the vehicles, Seegrid simply rolls the vehicle off of the truck, walks the path, and lets the vehicle go to work. Installment takes minutes, not weeks, days, or hours.



Hayes noted, “I have been doing this for a very long time and there is nothing like Seegrid. Our story is compelling, our technology is incredible and we have taken the risk out of automated material handling.”



To read the entire blog, go to: http://blog.seegrid.com/Blog/bid/344535/Dilbert-Cartoon-Inspired-Risk-Free-Automation.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500